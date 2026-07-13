Egan-Jones Identifies Emerging Technology Shifts That May Reshape Markets

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Egan-Jones released an analysis examining emerging technologies that could significantly alter competitive landscapes and investment outcomes. The publication outlines how technological advances may create both opportunities and risks for sophisticated institutional investors and risk managers.

The release explains that major market disruptions are often driven by technological innovation and changing assumptions about established business models. Using Netflix as an example, Egan-Jones describes how the transition from DVD distribution to internet streaming transformed the economics of the business, eliminated many variable costs, and enabled global expansion while creating new opportunities in content production.

The analysis also highlights the rapid growth of SpaceX's Starlink network, noting that satellite-based internet service has the potential to challenge traditional telecommunications providers by delivering broadband connectivity on a global scale. The publication suggests that internet-based communications could increase competitive pressure across established phone and broadband markets.

In the automotive sector, Egan-Jones examines advances in self-driving technology and electric vehicles. The report notes that subscription based autonomous driving services could create recurring revenue opportunities while simplifying vehicle manufacturing. It also highlights declining battery costs and increasing driving range as factors expected to improve the long-term competitiveness of electric vehicles. Charts included in the report illustrate the decline in battery costs alongside gains in vehicle range and compare the estimated five-year ownership costs of electric and internal combustion vehicles.

The publication further reviews developments in artificial intelligence infrastructure, including large scale data centers, computing resources, AI models, and distribution platforms. Egan-Jones suggests that companies integrating these components may be positioned to replicate the advantages achieved by early cloud computing leaders. The report also identifies robotics as another area expected to become increasingly mainstream across warehouses and manufacturing facilities.

Egan-Jones concludes that technology continues to reshape the business and credit environment and that understanding these structural shifts can help investors and risk managers better evaluate future opportunities and risks.

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