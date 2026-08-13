Egan-Jones Responds to SEC Decision and Outlines Its Path to Registration

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Egan-Jones Ratings Company today responded to the order issued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 12, 2026. The Commission declined to grant the firm's application to register in the asset-backed securities and government securities credit rating classes at this time.

Sean Egan, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Egan-Jones, stated, "We sought the two additional licenses at the request of clients. We expect to be able to address any concerns and look forward to enhancing our service to the market."

The decision does not affect the firm's existing NRSRO registrations to issue ratings for financial institutions, insurance companies and corporate issuers, its NAIC recognition, or its ESMA and FCA certifications. Egan-Jones' work for clients continues without interruption. For three decades, the firm has delivered independent ratings, including early warnings on credits such as Enron, WorldCom, Lehman Brothers and many others ahead of the legacy agencies. Egan-Jones' ratings, research, and proxy services remain relied on by asset managers, insurers, and banks worldwide.

ABOUT EGAN-JONES RATINGS COMPANY

Egan-Jones Ratings Company (founded 1995) is a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO), recognized by the NAIC as a Credit Rating Provider, certified by ESMA, and recognized by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. The firm provides independent credit ratings, private placement ratings, credit research, and proxy services. Learn more at egan-jones.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Eric Mandelbaum

Senior Vice President and General Counsel

Egan-Jones Ratings Company

1120 Avenue of the Americas, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10036

+1 332-282-6847

[email protected]

SOURCE Egan-Jones Ratings Co.