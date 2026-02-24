Eggland's Best and Katie Ledecky Remind Fans to Enter the "Eggland's Best Champion" Sweepstakes Through March 10 for a Chance to Win Big

Enter now through 11:59PM ET on March 10 for a chance to win $5,000 and other exciting prizes

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There's still time to enter the "Eggland's Best Champion" Sweepstakes! Launched in partnership with nine-time gold medalist and world record holder Katie Ledecky, the sweepstakes from Eggland's Best offers the chance to win exclusive prizes that support a stronger, healthier lifestyle, starting with what's on the plate.

"Eggland's Best Champion" Sweepstakes

Fans can enter daily, now through March 10, at EBFamilySweeps.com for the chance to win the Grand Prize of $5,000 toward fueling their inner champion and exclusive Katie Ledecky-signed merchandise. Weekly winners will also be selected to receive prize packs including a $250 gift card that can be used toward groceries, signed Katie swag, and a three-month supply of EB eggs to keep their wellness goals on track.

"Being consistent with my nutrition is just as important as my training," said Katie Ledecky. "That's why I choose Eggland's Best eggs. They're so easy to incorporate into my daily routine and give me the superior nutrition I need to stay focused and fueled."

At the heart of the "Eggland's Best Champion" campaign is a message about the power of everyday choices. Eggland's Best and Katie Ledecky have teamed up to show how small shifts, like choosing eggs with more Vitamin D and less saturated fat, can help anyone eat and feel like a champion. To spread the word, Katie is lending her voice across TV spots, digital, and social, encouraging fans to take ownership of their health.

"At Eggland's Best, we believe that everyone deserves the tools to fuel like a champion, starting with better nutrition at home," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "Partnering with Katie Ledecky lets us show how small, impactful choices, like choosing a more nutritious egg, can help families take meaningful steps toward healthier, stronger lives."

To bring the "Eggland's Best Champion" mindset into the kitchen, the brand also enlisted Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner to create two high-performance recipes. The Protein Pancake Bowl delivers the perfect balance of protein and carbohydrates to jumpstart your day, while the Fitness Snack Pack is an easy, high-protein option for sustained energy between meals or after a workout.

"These recipes are designed to help people feel strong, steady, and focused, whether they're headed to the gym or just powering through everyday life," said Dawn Jackson Blatner, Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist. "Eggland's Best eggs, with 10 times more Vitamin E and more than double the Omega-3s compared to ordinary eggs, are an easy and delicious way to add more nutrition to your meals and snacks."

Don't forget to enter daily, no purchase necessary, through March 10 at EBFamilySweeps.com and discover how Eggland's Best can help you take on 2026 with champion-level nutrition tips and recipes.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the leading fortified egg brand in the U.S., providing eggs with superior nutrition such as six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12 compared to ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. New research from a leading academic medical center recently revealed in a modest-sided study that eating Eggland's Best eggs did not raise cholesterol and may also increase Vitamin B12 levels in older individuals.

In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Good Housekeeping, PEOPLE, Allrecipes, Health, Men's Health, and many others. Eggland's Best eggs are available in the refrigerated egg aisle in Large, Extra-Large, Jumbo, Cage Free, Organic, Free Range, Pasture Raised, Hard-Cooked, Cage Free Hard-Cooked, Organic Hard-cooked and Liquid Egg Whites. The Eggland's Best various frozen varieties can be found in the frozen breakfast section. Eggland's Best Frozen Omelets, Bowls and Egg Bites make it easier than ever to start the day with the great taste and nutrition of Eggland's Best eggs. All Eggland's Best eggs are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

SOURCE Eggland's Best