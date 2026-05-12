Eggland's Best Cracks into FOX's MasterChef Season 16

Collaboration struck by Banijay Rights includes featured episode challenge, summer sweepstakes and globally inspired recipes for at-home entertaining

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eggland's Best, America's #1 branded egg, is teaming up with FOX's hit culinary competition series MasterChef for Season 16, a high-stakes season inspired by the world's biggest international soccer tournament.

Spotlight on the MasterChef Challenge

Enter the Ultimate Summer Entertaining Sweepstakes for a chance to win!

As part of the collaboration, brokered by BAM Entertainment Agency in partnership with Banijay Rights and FOX, Eggland's Best will prominently feature in a thrilling new episode, releasing on May 20, where contestants are challenged to transform one of the world's most universal proteins into a showstopping, globally inspired dish. The challenge highlights the versatility of eggs across cuisines, putting home cooks to the ultimate test of creativity, technique and flavor.

"Eggs are one of the most universal ingredients in cooking, transcending borders, cultures and cuisines," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "Through our partnership with MasterChef, we're showcasing how Eggland's Best eggs can elevate any dish, from everyday meals to culinary masterpieces, while delivering superior taste and nutrition."

"MasterChef has always celebrated culinary creativity, and this season raises the bar with a global lens," said Jerry Daniello, SVP Partnerships, Fox Entertainment. "Partnering with Eggland's Best allows us to spotlight an ingredient that is essential in kitchens around the world, while inspiring viewers to experiment with new flavors at home."

Represented internationally by Banijay Entertainment, MasterChef is the world's most successful cookery television format (Guinness World Records). Commissioned across 72 markets, the life-changing show has aired over 700 seasons and more than 16,000 episodes to-date. Created by Franc Roddam and first launched in 1990, the super brand is known and enjoyed across the globe.

Starpower and Recipe Inspiration Inspired by the Gauntlet

Chef Tiffany Derry, MasterChef judge and Eggland's Best partner, also brings her culinary expertise to the collaboration, creating her own globally inspired twist on a brunch classic.

"Eggs are the ultimate canvas; they can take on flavors from anywhere in the world," said Derry. "For this partnership, I created my own elevated Eggs Benedict inspired by global flavors, showing how a familiar dish can be transformed into something unexpected using EB eggs."

Eggland's Best is also bringing the flavors of The Global Gauntlet into home kitchens with a curated collection of globally inspired recipes adapted from the MasterChef recipe bank. The lineup showcases the versatility of Eggland's Best eggs across a range of cuisines and occasions, including:

Win The Ultimate Summer Entertaining Upgrade

To extend excitement beyond the screen, the Eggland's Best x MasterChef "Ultimate Summer Entertaining Sweepstakes" is encouraging fans to embrace global flavors and summer entertaining for a chance to win premium prizes. From now through June 30, consumers can enter daily at EBFamilySweps.com for a chance to win $5,000 toward a kitchen upgrade, MasterChef-branded cookware, and an Eggland's Best prize pack.

Additionally, seven weekly winners will receive a $250 gift card to be used toward groceries, cookware and more to elevate their entertaining experiences. Fans are encouraged to share their own Eggland's Best-inspired recipes and hosting moments for bonus entries.

Fans can watch the upcoming MasterChef episode on Wednesday, May 20 at 8pm ET/PT on FOX and FOX One and next day on Hulu.

For more recipes, Sweepstakes Official Rules, and how to enter, visit EBFamilySweeps.com. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN IN THE EGGLAND'S BEST X MASTERCHEF "ULTIMATE SUMMER ENTERTAINING" SWEEPSTAKES. Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, 18 or older and have reached the age of majority in state of jurisdiction. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts 5/12/26 at 9:00 AM ET and ends 6/30/26 at 11:59 PM ET. For Official Rules, which govern, click here. Sponsor: Eggland's Best, LLC.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the leading fortified egg brand in the U.S., providing eggs with superior nutrition such as six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12 compared to ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. New research from a leading academic medical center recently revealed in a modest-sized study that eating Eggland's Best eggs did not raise cholesterol and may also increase Vitamin B12 levels in older individuals.

In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Good Housekeeping, PEOPLE, Allrecipes, Health, Men's Health, and many others. Eggland's Best eggs are available in the refrigerated egg aisle in Large, Extra-Large, Jumbo, Cage Free, Organic, Free Range, Pasture Raised, Hard-Cooked, Cage Free Hard-Cooked, Organic Hard-cooked and Liquid Egg Whites. Eggland's Best various frozen varieties can be found in the frozen breakfast section. Eggland's Best Frozen Omelets, Bowls and Egg Bites make it easier than ever to start the day with the great taste and nutrition of Eggland's Best eggs. All Eggland's Best eggs are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About MasterChef

MasterChef is back for its 16th season with its all-new theme, Global Gauntlet. This season, global culinary icon Gordon Ramsay alongside renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich and James Beard Award nominee Chef Tiffany Derry all return to the MasterChef kitchen. In honor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM airing on FOX this summer, MasterChef has split the contestants into four quadrants of the globe, with five contestants from each region battling it out for the title. Whether representing the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa or the Americas, chefs will be tested across challenges, pressure tests, and intense competition. In the end, only one chef will be awarded the grand prize of $250,000, the MasterChef trophy and the title of "MasterChef!"

Based on the format created by Franc Roddam, MasterChef is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato and executive-produced by Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay and Jennifer Fazey. Sharon Levy and Michael Heyerman are executive producers for Endemol Shine North America. Additional executive producers include Elisabeth Murdoch, Ben Adler and Pat Llewynlln.

About Banijay Rights

Leading global distributor, Banijay Rights, represents a world-class, multi-genre portfolio of more than 225,000 hours of standout programming. Handling the distribution for media and entertainment powerhouse, Banijay Entertainment, the division specialises in the exploitation of premium scripted and non-scripted brands to broadcasters worldwide.

Representing quality, excellence and experience in the business of linear and non-linear television and ancillary activity across all platforms, Banijay Rights' catalogue encompasses a host of top titles from Banijay's 130+ in-house labels, and a number of third-party producers, spanning drama, comedy, entertainment, factual, reality, family, formats and theatrical.

Delivering high-quality IP, which was born locally and travels globally, the distributor offers the best stories told the best way. Its landmark brands include Survivor, Big Brother, MasterChef, Peaky Blinders, Rogue Heroes, Marie Antoinette, Grantchester, Deal or No Deal, Home and Away, Mr Bean and Black Mirror.

Built on independence, creative freedom, entrepreneurialism and commercial acumen, Banijay Rights operates under the direction of Chief Executive Officer, Cathy Payne.

About Tiffany Derry

Beaumont native Tiffany Derry is the founder of Tiffany Derry Concepts and co-founder of T2D Concepts, the Texas-based purpose-driven hospitality group behind Roots Southern Table, Radici Wood-Fired Grill, Roots Chicken Shak, The Landing, Syrup + Sno, Shef Food + Wine Festival and 'Shef Tiffany spice and apparel line. Denied from her first cooking job at the age of 15 because of her race and gender, Tiffany has risen her way through the culinary ranks to run her own restaurant concepts, appear on national television and cook at the White House. Tiffany's authentic approach to Southern cooking landed her on the 2022 James Beard Award finalist list in two categories – Best Chef: Texas and Best New Restaurant for Roots Southern Table. Tiffany's TV appearances include MasterChef, Top Chef, Bobby's Triple Threat, The Great American Recipe, Worst Cooks in America, Tournament of Champions, Chopped, and more. Outside of her restaurants and television appearances, Tiffany is a fierce advocate for social justice and equity across gender, race and food access. She spends much of her spare time lobbying politicians to pass sustainable and healthy food polices.

SOURCE Eggland's Best