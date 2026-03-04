BrandSpark International Recognizes Eggland's Best® Four Cheese Quiche as a 2026 Best New Product Award™ Winner

Consumer-voted honor from Newsweek and BrandSpark International awards innovation in the Quiche category

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eggland's Best, America's #1 egg brand known for superior nutrition and taste, announced today that its Four Cheese Quiche has been named a 2026 Best New Product Award™ winner, as recognized by Newsweek and BrandSpark International. The product was honored in the category following extensive national consumer research and evaluation.

Now in its 18th year, the Best New Product Awards™ is one of the most influential consumer-voted awards programs in the marketplace, based on insights from tens of thousands of U.S. shoppers who assess products on relevance, innovation and purchase intent. This research helps shoppers nationwide navigate new product choices and provides retailers with a reliable signal of consumer-driven innovation.

"The Best New Product Awards are a meaningful measure of what resonates in today's marketplace, based on direct input from U.S. consumers," said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International. "Eggland's Best Four Cheese Quiche captured shoppers' attention as a new product by building on the strong trust consumers already have in the brand, while offering a convenient and nutritious take on a classic quiche."

Eggland's Best Four Cheese Quiche features Eggland's Best eggs baked in a buttery crust with Swiss, cheddar, white cheddar and mozzarella cheeses. Each single-serve quiche provides 18 grams of protein and is an excellent source of vitamins D, E and B12. Ready in just three minutes, the protein-packed quiche delivers convenience with no prep or cleanup and offers a balanced meal at any time of day.

"Being recognized by BrandSpark's Best New Product Award is especially meaningful because it reflects real consumer choice," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "Our Four Cheese Quiche brings the nutrition and quality Eggland's Best is known for into a modern, ready-to-heat format that fits today's busy lifestyles."

Launched in May 2025, the Four Cheese Quiche builds on Eggland's Best's existing frozen offerings, further extending the brand beyond the refrigerated egg case with a convenient, ready-to-heat meal solution.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the leading fortified egg brand in the U.S., providing eggs with superior nutrition such as six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12 compared to ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. New research from a leading academic medical center recently revealed in a modest-sized study that eating Eggland's Best eggs did not raise cholesterol and may also increase Vitamin B12 levels in older individuals.

In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Good Housekeeping, PEOPLE, Allrecipes, Health, Men's Health, and many others. Eggland's Best eggs are available in the refrigerated egg aisle in Large, Extra-Large, Jumbo, Cage Free, Organic, Free Range, Pasture Raised, Hard-Cooked, Cage Free Hard-Cooked, Organic Hard-cooked and Liquid Egg Whites. Eggland's Best various frozen varieties can be found in the frozen breakfast section. Eggland's Best Frozen Omelets, Bowls and Egg Bites make it easier than ever to start the day with the great taste and nutrition of Eggland's Best eggs. All Eggland's Best eggs are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Brandspark International and Best New Product Awards Inc.

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm dedicated to providing brands with the actionable insights necessary to refine strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and enhance the success of new product launches. Best New Product Awards Inc. runs leading credential programs Best New Product Awards, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, and the newly-launched Worth it! Awards.

