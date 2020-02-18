Eggland's Best Announces “America’s Best Family Recipe” Contest 2020

From now until May 3, 2020, fans are encouraged to submit their original family recipes featuring at least two EB eggs at www.americasbestrecipe.com for the chance to win $10,000! Similar to years past, fans can submit up to two recipes within each meal category – breakfast/brunch, appetizer, main course and dessert. To add to the excitement, fans can now also choose to select one of the following bonus categories per submission, if applicable – Sandwich, 30 Minutes or Less or Gluten-Free – for the chance to win $500!

"Since 2016 we have asked our fans for original recipes, and through the years the stakes get higher with the caliber of recipes submitted," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "I'm excited that this year we are focused on favorite family recipes, especially since we are the only egg that provides better freshness, taste and nutrition for families across the country. May the best recipe win!"

A panel of judges will score semi-finalist recipe submissions based on taste and creativity. After semi-finalists are selected, Eggland's Best will call on Americans to help narrow down the "Best in State" recipes and determine the five "Best in Region" finalists by voting for their favorite.

The "Best in Region" recipes will be revealed on the Eggland's Best website where EB fans will have the chance to vote for America's Best Recipe. Fan votes combined with a panel of judges, including co-host of Food Network's "The Kitchen," Jeff Mauro, and Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist, Dawn Jackson Blatner, will then help determine the Grand Prize Winner.

"This contest is right up my alley! I can't wait to see all the creative submissions that come through, and maybe even whip up some of these recipes myself," said co-host of Food Network's "The Kitchen," Jeff Mauro, "I'm proud to be partnering with a brand that is not only family-centric, but also provides a nutritionally superior product that I can feel confident feeding to my family and using in my recipes."

The Grand Prize winner will be awarded $10,000 and a year's supply of Eggland's Best eggs, and the "Best in Region" prize winners will each receive $1,000 and a year's supply of Eggland's Best eggs. "Best in State" winners will also receive a prize from Eggland's Best. Bonus category winners will receive $500.

"When the 2018 'America's Best Recipe' Contest came along, I knew that I would have to submit my World's Fair Lemon Meringue Ice Cream Cones recipe," said 2018 America's Best Recipe Contest winner Kellie W. of Missouri. "I was ecstatic when I found out that I was selected as the winner since I'm a huge fan of Eggland's Best. Their eggs have the best flavor, and they are also extremely nutritious, which is important to me. I encourage all fans to get their creative juices flowing and enter this contest!"



Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E, and more than double the vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer.

"I'm looking forward to being a part of this iconic contest once again, and hope to see submissions that not only taste great, but also highlight the vitamins and nutrients that make Eggland's Best eggs the only eggs good enough for my family and clients," says Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist, Dawn Jackson Blatner. "I'm excited to see what family recipes are entered this time around, since we always receive such creative entries from Eggland's Best fans across the U.S.!"

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness, and variety. For the Official Rules and to submit your original recipes, visit www.americasbestrecipe.com.

