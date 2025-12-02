Women's Choice Award® Once Again Recognizes Eggland's Best as America's Most Recommended™ Egg

Celebrating 12 Straight Years as the Top Choice for Fresh and Hard-Cooked Eggs

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 12th year in a row, Eggland's Best, America's #1 egg brand, has taken the top spot as America's Most Recommended™ Fresh Eggs and Hard-Cooked Eggs, awarded by the 2026 Women's Choice Award®. Determined by women nationwide who make informed decisions based on their recommendations and experiences, this latest honor highlights the brand's ongoing commitment to providing families with eggs that deliver superior nutrition, exceptional taste and trusted freshness.

"Peer recommendations are one of the strongest indicators of trust and loyalty," said Delia Passi, Founder and CEO of the Women's Choice Award. "When women see our seal on Eggland's Best, they know it reflects the positive experiences and endorsements of other women, giving them confidence in their purchase."

Eggland's Best secured this recognition based on national survey results from thousands of women asked to identify the brands they are most likely to recommend to friends and family. The Women's Choice Award seal represents the brand's commitment to empowering women to make informed choices for themselves and their families. With more than 90% of women relying on recommendations when making purchasing decisions, this honor provides trusted third-party validation that helps women confidently choose one brand over another, reinforcing Eggland's Best position as the egg brand they rely for over a decade.

"At Eggland's Best, we are proud to empower women with a product they can count on to provide unbeatable taste, nutrition, and freshness," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "This ongoing recognition from the Women's Choice Award reaffirms our mission to deliver eggs that families nationwide can feel good about bringing to the table."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12. The superior nutrition in Eggland's Best eggs is due to its proprietary, all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer.

"As a dietitian and woman, I love helping other women and families discover food choices that make them feel strong, energized, and nourished," said Dawn Jackson Blatner, Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist. "Eggland's Best eggs make it easy to support overall wellness—at any meal—thanks to their superior nutrition, including 25% less saturated fat and 10 times more Vitamin E compared to ordinary eggs. Small choices like this can make a big difference in long-term health."

Eggland's Best has earned over 100 accolades for taste, nutrition, and quality. To learn more and find recipe inspiration for your family, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the leading fortified egg brand in the U.S., providing eggs with superior nutrition such as six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12 compared to ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. New research from a leading academic medical center recently revealed in a modest-sided study that eating Eggland's Best eggs did not raise cholesterol and may also increase Vitamin B12 levels in older individuals.

In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Good Housekeeping, PEOPLE, Allrecipes, Health, Men's Health, and many others. Eggland's Best eggs are available in the refrigerated egg aisle in Large, Extra-Large, Jumbo, Cage Free, Organic, Free Range, Pasture Raised, Hard-Cooked, Cage Free Hard-Cooked, Organic Hard-cooked and Liquid Egg Whites. The Eggland's Best various frozen varieties can be found in the frozen breakfast section. Eggland's Best Frozen Omelets, Bowls and Egg Bites make it easier than ever to start the day with the great taste and nutrition of Eggland's Best eggs. All Eggland's Best eggs are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About WOMENCERTIFIED INC.®

WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women's Choice Award sets the standard for helping women to make smarter consumer and healthcare choices. The company and its awards identify the brands, products and services that are most recommended and trusted by women. Additionally, they recognize those that deliver a recommendation-worthy customer experience. Awards are based on surveys of thousands of women, as well as research conducted in partnership with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. As the trusted referral source for women, WomenCertified Inc., created the Women's Choice Award as the first national award based on the ratings and preferences of women. Visit the official website at www.WomensChoiceAward.com to learn more.

