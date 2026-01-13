Eggland's Best Teams Up with Champion Swimmer Katie Ledecky to Inspire Families with "Eggland's Best Champion" Campaign and Sweepstakes

Learn more about how to fuel like a gold medalist and enter for a chance to win $5,000, branded swag signed by Katie Ledecky and more

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Year is in full swing, and there's no better time to reset, refocus and fuel your body like a champion. That's why Eggland's Best, America's #1 egg brand, is partnering with nine-time gold medalist and world record holder Katie Ledecky to help families across the country kickstart their wellness goals in 2026. Designed to empower families to prioritize wellness and performance-driven nutrition, the "Eggland's Best Champion" campaign highlights how even everyday meals can fuel greatness, whether you're chasing personal goals or aiming for gold.

Eggland's Best x Katie Ledecky "Eggland's Best Champion" Campaign

Together, Eggland's Best and Katie are bringing attention to the power of smart nutrition, highlighting how small, daily choices, like choosing a better egg, can make a major impact. To support the campaign, Katie is starring in national TV commercials and sharing exclusive social media content, all to help families fuel their goals with the same champion-approved nutrition she relies on every day.

"As an athlete, I want the best in and out of the pool, and that includes what I eat," said Katie Ledecky. "Eggland's Best eggs are a staple in my routine because they taste great, stay fresh and deliver the nutrition I need to perform my best. They're a champion's choice."

To further encourage families in the New Year, Eggland's Best is inviting fans to enter the "Eggland's Best Champion" Sweepstakes at EBFamilySweeps.com from now through March 10. One lucky Grand Prize winner will receive $5,000 toward fueling their inner champion, a three-month supply of EB eggs, and exclusive branded swag signed by Katie Ledecky to help keep their New Year momentum going strong. Additional weekly winners will receive prize packs with a $250 gift card that can be used toward groceries, Katie-signed merch and more.

"We're proud to partner with Katie Ledecky—someone who exemplifies excellence—to inspire fans to start the New Year strong and fuel their wellness journey with superior nutrition from Eggland's Best," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "Together, we're showing that small, smart choices can help everyone eat and feel like a champion every day."

Eggland's Best has also teamed up with Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner to develop two new performance-focused recipes that combine flavor, balance, and champion-level nutrition. The Protein Pancake Bowls, with nearly 30g of protein and 45g of carbs, are the perfect way to fuel your morning workout, meetings, or school drop-off. For all-day energy, the Fitness Snack Packs offer a high-protein, grab-and-go solution that's ideal for tossing in a gym bag, backpack, or lunchbox.

"You don't have to train for gold to fuel like you are," said Dawn Jackson Blatner, Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist. "Eggland's Best eggs deliver six times more Vitamin D and 25% less saturated fat compared to ordinary eggs, making them the ultimate MVP in any kitchen, whether you're meal-prepping for a busy week or refueling after a workout."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D, 25 percent less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp, and Vitamin E.

For more information on the "Eggland's Best Champion" Sweepstakes, expert tips, and recipes designed to help you power like a champion, visit www.EBFamilySweeps.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the leading fortified egg brand in the U.S., providing eggs with superior nutrition such as six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12 compared to ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. New research from a leading academic medical center recently revealed in a modest-sided study that eating Eggland's Best eggs did not raise cholesterol and may also increase Vitamin B12 levels in older individuals.

In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Good Housekeeping, PEOPLE, Allrecipes, Health, Men's Health, and many others. Eggland's Best eggs are available in the refrigerated egg aisle in Large, Extra-Large, Jumbo, Cage Free, Organic, Free Range, Pasture Raised, Hard-Cooked, Cage Free Hard-Cooked, Organic Hard-cooked and Liquid Egg Whites. The Eggland's Best various frozen varieties can be found in the frozen breakfast section. Eggland's Best Frozen Omelets, Bowls and Egg Bites make it easier than ever to start the day with the great taste and nutrition of Eggland's Best eggs. All Eggland's Best eggs are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

SOURCE Eggland's Best