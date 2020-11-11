Eggland's Best Announces Finalists in the "America's Best Family Recipe" Contest 2020

Eggland's Best is once again calling on fans to help determine which recipe will take home the title of "America's Best Family Recipe" and win the $10,000 Grand Prize. From now until November 25, fans can visit www.americasbestrecipe.com to vote for the recipe they think should win.

"We love to see that Eggland's Best eggs are incorporated into special family recipes from all over the country and enhance the nutrition, taste, and freshness of each dish," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "There were so many delicious entries this year and we can't wait to see which recipe will be selected as our Grand Prize Winner!"

With delicious recipes ranging from sweet Meringue Kissed Lemon Pudding Pie with Wild Berry Jam to hearty Hungarian Chicken and Dumplings, the Best in Region finalists include:

Northeast: Pennsylvania: Lisa K. – Meringue Kissed Lemon Pudding Pie with Wild Berry Jam

Southeast: Tennessee: Lisa B. – Muffaletta Strata

Midwest: Michigan: Donna B. – Hungarian Chicken and Dumplings

Southwest: Oklahoma: Leah L. – Cardamom Pecan-Crusted Blackberry Streusel Mascarpone Lemon Bars with Basil Glitter

West: Oregon: Renata S. – Saltimbocca Deviled Eggs

Along with fan votes, a panel of judges including co-host of Food Network's "The Kitchen," Jeff Mauro, and Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist, Dawn Jackson Blatner, will determine the Grand Prize Winner.

"I'm so excited that I get to help judge the unique recipe submissions in this year's Contest," said Mauro. "As a dad and Chef, I always reach for Eggland's Best eggs to add freshness and nutrition to my recipes. Eggland's Best eggs are the only choice for my family!"

"I'm looking forward to reviewing the final mouthwatering recipe entries from across the U.S.," said Blatner. "While taste is always a huge factor for these recipes, I'm also really looking forward to reading the family stories behind the recipes and finding out why they also love Eggland's Best eggs."

Visit www.americasbestrecipe.com to vote for the best recipe!

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E, and more than double the vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities.

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

