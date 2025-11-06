BrandSpark Awards Eggland's Best with First-Ever "Worth it!" Award, Recognized for Delivering Exceptional Quality and Value

Voted by American consumers, America's #1 egg earns national recognition for delivering superior quality at a fair price in the inaugural awards

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eggland's Best has been recognized as a winner in the first-ever BrandSpark® Worth It! Awards™, presented in partnership with Newsweek. Voted by thousands of American consumers, the award celebrates brands that deliver better quality than competitors while maintaining a fair and reasonable price. Eggland's Best was honored in the Eggs category, further solidifying its leadership in providing trusted, high-quality nutrition to families across the country.

BrandSpark's Inaugural Worth it! Awards

"Consumers don't mind paying more for a product, as long as it delivers on their expectations," said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International. "Eggland's Best stood out in the Eggs category because shoppers clearly see it as a brand that offers better-than-average quality at a price that's justified. That's exactly what the Worth It! Awards are all about."

The BrandSpark Worth It! Awards were created to help consumers identify brands that deliver superior value, not just through pricing, but by outperforming the category in perceived quality. According to BrandSpark research, consumers are 50% more likely to choose award-winning brands over lower-priced options when they recognize superior quality, making this accolade a powerful validation of shopper loyalty and preference.

"At Eggland's Best, we've always believed that better eggs lead to a better life," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "This award confirms what our loyal customers already know – that Eggland's Best is truly worth it. We're proud to receive this recognition from BrandSpark and the consumers who inspire us to raise the standard every day."

Eggland's Best is highlighted in the category because it offers eggs with superior nutrition, freshness, and taste. Through its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed, Eggland's Best eggs provide significantly more nutrients compared to ordinary eggs, including 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 6 times more Vitamin D and 10 times more Vitamin E. This consistent quality has made Eggland's Best a preferred choice for health-conscious consumers.

"As a registered dietitian, I always look for the most nutrient-dense foods to recommend to my clients," said Dawn Jackson Blatner, Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist. "Eggland's Best eggs are a staple in my kitchen because they offer 6 times more Vitamin D, 10 times more Vitamin E and more than double the Omega-3s compared to ordinary eggs, plus they taste great and last longer. It's no surprise consumers voted them as 'Worth it!' in this new award."

To learn more about the BrandSpark Worth it! Awards, visit https://rankings.newsweek.com/brandspark-worth-it-awards-2026 or www.worthitawards.com . For more information on Eggland's Best products and nutritional benefits, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the leading fortified egg brand in the U.S., providing eggs with superior nutrition such as six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12 compared to ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. New research from a leading academic medical center recently revealed in a modest-sided study that eating Eggland's Best eggs did not raise cholesterol and may also increase Vitamin B12 levels in older individuals.

In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications. Eggland's Best eggs are available in the refrigerated egg aisle in Large, Extra-Large, Jumbo, Cage Free, Organic, Free Range, Pasture Raised, Hard-Cooked, Cage Free Hard-Cooked, Organic Hard-cooked and Liquid Egg Whites. The Eggland's Best various frozen varieties can be found in the frozen breakfast section. Eggland's Best Frozen Omelets, Bowls and Egg Bites make it easier than ever to start the day with the great taste and nutrition of Eggland's Best eggs. All Eggland's Best eggs are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. With 70+ million global monthly uniques, Newsweek reaches audiences with thought-provoking news, opinions, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About BrandSpark International and Best New Product Awards Inc.

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm dedicated to providing brands with actionable insights to refine strategic positioning, build consumer trust and value and help marketers prioritize among the myriad of strategic and communication choices. BrandSpark International conducts the research for the Best New Product Awards, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, and BrandSpark Worth it! Awards. Best New Product Awards Inc. runs leading credential programs Best New Product Awards and BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, and the new BrandSpark Worth it! Awards.

