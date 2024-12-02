Eggland's Best Teams Up with Jessie James Decker to Spread Holiday Cheer with Festive Recipes and "Season's Best" Sweepstakes

Cook up some festive fun and enter for a chance to win $5,000 to spice up your festivities!

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to deck the halls and fill your kitchen with holiday magic! Eggland's Best is teaming up with singer, songwriter and cookbook author Jessie James Decker, along with other eggs-traordinary moms and chefs, to whip up joyful holiday recipes that will bring warmth and lots of flavor to your family gatherings this season. Plus, Eggland's Best is kicking off the "Season's Best with Eggland's Best" Sweepstakes with Jessie, where fans can enter for the chance to win amazing prizes that will make their holidays even more special!

Jessie James Decker's Hawaiian Breakfast Roll Sandwiches

Now through January 3rd, fans can enter daily at EBFamilySweeps.com for a chance to win the Grand Prize of $5,000 to take their holiday recipes to the next level. Weekly prize packs will also include Jessie James Decker's signed cookbook, branded cookware, and a three-month supply of Eggland's Best eggs – everything you need to make your holiday meals a hit!

"I'm so excited to be teaming up with Eggland's Best this holiday season to bring you one of my favorite festive recipes, Hawaiian Roll Breakfast Sandwiches, which have been a Christmas morning staple in my household for years," said Jessie James Decker. "They're not only perfect for bringing loved ones together around the table, but they're also packed with added vitamins and nutrients when I make them with my go-to Eggland's Best eggs."

Jessie's recipe is one of a dozen delicious recipes that will kick off the "Season's Best" campaign. Her mouthwatering Hawaiian Breakfast Roll Sandwiches are the ultimate savory way to start any holiday morning. They're simple to make, and using Eggland's Best eggs takes this dish to the next level, instantly adding richer flavor and superior nutrition. Additional chef-crafted recipes that will be sure to impress at your decadent holiday brunch or cozy casual dinner include Breakfast Casserole and Jamaican Toto Cake.

"At Eggland's Best, we know how important food is in bringing families together during mealtime, especially at the holidays," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "We're thrilled to partner with Jessie and other amazing chefs to help families create special moments around the table with delicious, nutritious meals and offer them the chance to plus up their festivities even further with our Sweepstakes Grand Prize!"

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D, 25 percent less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E.

For more holiday recipes, Sweepstakes Official Rules, and how to enter, visit EBFamilySweeps.com. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN IN THE "SEASON'S BEST WITH EGGLAND'S BEST" SWEEPSTAKES. Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, 18 or older and have reached the age of majority in state of jurisdiction. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts 12/2/24 at 9:00 AM ET and ends 1/3/25 at 11:59 PM ET. For Official Rules, which govern, click here. Sponsor: Eggland's Best, LLC.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the leading fortified egg brand in the U.S., providing eggs with superior nutrition such as six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12 compared to ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. New research from a leading academic medical center recently revealed in a modest-sided study that eating Eggland's Best eggs did not raise cholesterol and may also increase Vitamin B12 levels in older individuals.

In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Good Housekeeping, PEOPLE, Allrecipes, Health, Men's Health, and many others. Eggland's Best eggs are available in the refrigerated egg aisle in Large, Extra-Large, Jumbo, Cage Free, Organic, Free Range, Pasture Raised, Hard-Cooked, Cage Free Hard-Cooked, Organic Hard-cooked and Liquid Egg Whites. The Eggland's Best various frozen varieties can be found in the frozen breakfast section. Eggland's Best Frozen Omelets, Bowls and Egg Bites make it easier than ever to start the day with the great taste and nutrition of Eggland's Best eggs. All Eggland's Best eggs are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

