eHealth, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

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eHealth, Inc.

May 06, 2026, 16:15 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. Please click the included PDF link to access the full earnings press release.

The earnings press release and earnings presentation can also be accessed on the eHealth Investor Relations website at https://ir.ehealthinsurance.com.

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eHealth, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 Results
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eHealth, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

Webcast and Conference Call Information
A webcast and conference call will be held today, Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (833) 461-5787. The participant passcode is 615629308. The live and archived webcast of the call will also be available under "Events & Presentations" on the Investor Relations page of our website at https://ir.ehealthinsurance.com.

About eHealth, Inc.

For nearly 30 years, eHealth, Inc. has helped millions of Americans find the healthcare coverage that fits their needs at a price they can afford, using data, artificial intelligence and a consumer-first approach to help people quickly and effectively compare insurance options. As a leading independent licensed insurance agency and advisor, eHealth offers access to plans from more than 180 health insurers, including national and regional companies, supporting consumers during their working years and retirement. eHealth's team of licensed insurance agents help match consumers with the insurance plans, services, and support they need to live healthier, more financially secure lives.

For more, visit eHealth.com or follow us on LinkedInFacebookInstagram, and X


Investor Relations Contact:
Kate Sidorovich, CFA
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
[email protected]

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.

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