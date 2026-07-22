eHealth, Inc. to Hold Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call on August 4 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

INDIANAPOLIS, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced that the company plans to release second quarter 2026 financial results on August 4, 2026.

The company will hold an earnings conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 4th to discuss these results. The call will be hosted by eHealth's chief executive officer, Derrick Duke, and eHealth's chief financial officer, John Dolan.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (833) 461-5787. The participant passcode is 539804356.

A live webcast of the earnings call will be available under "Events & Presentations" on the Investor Relations page of our website at https://ir.ehealthinsurance.com. The webcast replay will also be available on our investor relations website two hours following the conclusion of the call and will be archived for a period of one year. The company suggests participants for both the conference call and those listening via the web dial in or sign on at least 15 minutes in advance of the call.

About eHealth, Inc.

For nearly 30 years, eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) has helped millions of Americans find the healthcare coverage that fits their needs at a price they can afford, using data, artificial intelligence and a consumer-first approach to help people quickly and effectively compare insurance options. As a leading independent licensed insurance agency and advisor, eHealth offers access to plans from more than 180 health insurers, including national and regional companies, supporting consumers during their working years and retirement. eHealth's team of licensed insurance agents helps match consumers with the insurance plans, services, and support they need to live healthier, more financially secure lives. For more, visit ehealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kate Sidorovich, CFA

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

[email protected]

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.