eHealth, Inc. to Present at Noble Capital Markets' Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, announced that company management will present at Noble Capital Markets' Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested investors can access the live audio webcast of the presentation on eHealth's Investor Relations website at https://ir.ehealthinsurance.com.

About eHealth, Inc.

For nearly 30 years, eHealth, Inc. has helped millions of Americans find the healthcare coverage that fits their needs at a price they can afford, using data, artificial intelligence and a consumer-first approach to help people quickly and effectively compare insurance options. As a leading independent licensed insurance agency and advisor, eHealth offers access to plans from more than 180 health insurers, including national and regional companies, supporting consumers during their working years and retirement. eHealth's team of licensed insurance agents help match consumers with the insurance plans, services, and support they need to live healthier, more financially secure lives.

For more information, visit the eHealth website or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kate Sidorovich, CFA

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

[email protected]

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.