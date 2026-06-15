EigenQ announces collaboration with TD SYNNEX to Advance Post-Quantum Security Readiness for AMD EPYC™ CPU-based Server Environments

Collaboration is intended to support practical migration pathways to AMD EPYC processor-based

infrastructure, with TD SYNNEX supporting EigenQ channel and public-sector go-to-market readiness

where approved and applicable.

COLUMBIA, Md., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EigenQ, Inc. today announced a collaboration with TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) intended to help public-sector, defense, critical infrastructure and enterprise customers assess and prepare AMD EPYC™ processor-based server environments for the post-quantum security transition.

As organizations plan for the migration from classical public-key cryptography to quantum-resistant approaches, many must protect data with long confidentiality lifetimes while continuing to operate large installed bases of production systems. The collaboration is expected to support practical modernization paths that help customers evaluate post-quantum readiness, identify deployment models and add quantum-safe security capabilities to new and, where technically appropriate, already-deployed AMD EPYC processor-based infrastructure.

EigenQ's platform combines post-quantum cryptographic software, cryptographic-agility tooling, quantum entropy hardware and integration capabilities for high-assurance computing environments. When aligned with AMD EPYC CPU-based server platforms and ecosystem deployment models, the EigenQ approach is intended to support use cases including encrypted communications, secure workload protection, identity and access systems, key generation and lifecycle management, attestation, cryptographic agility and phased infrastructure modernization.

"Modern enterprises need infrastructure that delivers performance, efficiency and security while giving them the flexibility to prepare for what comes next. Our collaboration with EigenQ and TD SYNNEX aims to help organizations evaluate practical, ecosystem-ready approaches for preparing AMD EPYC CPU-based environments for the post-quantum security transition." - Derek Dicker, Corporate Vice President, Enterprise Business Group, AMD

"EigenQ is honored to work with AMD and TD SYNNEX to help bring practical post-quantum security capabilities to AMD EPYC processor-based server environments. Customers are asking for solutions that can strengthen resilience, support migration planning and protect existing infrastructure without disrupting mission operations. By aligning technology integration with scalable channel pathways, we believe this collaboration can help organizations prepare for the next major transition in cybersecurity." - Dr. José R. Rosas-Bustos, Chief Executive Officer, EigenQ

TD SYNNEX is expected to support EigenQ's ecosystem motion by helping align partner enablement, distribution readiness and public-sector channel pathways for customers seeking to evaluate post-quantum security solutions for AMD server environments, subject to applicable approvals, program requirements and customer requirements.

"As customers prepare for the post-quantum transition, they need practical solutions that can be evaluated, procured and deployed through trusted technology ecosystems. TD SYNNEX is committed to helping partners and customers assess emerging security technologies and bring scalable, operationally practical solutions to market. We look forward to working with EigenQ as it advances post-quantum security readiness for enterprise and public-sector environments." - Dennis Levenson, Vice President, Vendor Management, TD SYNNEX

The collaboration is expected to be particularly relevant for organizations operating long-lived infrastructure in regulated, mission-critical or high-availability environments. These organizations often need a phased migration path that supports post-quantum readiness while preserving operational continuity, procurement flexibility and the economic value of existing systems.

"Post-quantum migration is no longer only a future compliance exercise; it is becoming an infrastructure planning issue for organizations that must protect sensitive data over long time horizons. The market needs deployment models that meet customers where they are - across current systems, mixed environments and real-world mission constraints. This collaboration is designed to help address that need through technology readiness, platform alignment and practical ecosystem execution." - Dr. Jesse Van Griensven Thé, Chairman, EigenQ

Together, the companies intend to help customers bridge the gap between post-quantum standards development and deployable security implementation. By focusing on platform-level integration, rollout flexibility, ecosystem enablement and operational continuity, the collaboration is designed to support practical migration planning for organizations preparing AMD compute-based server environments for CNSA 2.0 alignment and future quantum-era cybersecurity requirements.

About EigenQ

EigenQ develops quantum-security and post-quantum cybersecurity technologies, including quantum entropy hardware, cryptographic-agility software and integration platforms designed to help organizations prepare for the quantum era. EigenQ focuses on practical deployment models for enterprise, public-sector, defense, critical infrastructure and high-assurance computing environments. For more information, visit www.eigenq.com.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor, solutions aggregator, and original design and contract manufacturer that plays a central role in connecting the technology ecosystem. We support more than 150,000 customers across over 100 countries with a comprehensive edge-to-cloud portfolio spanning cybersecurity, analytics, artificial intelligence, mobility, and Everything-as-a-Service. We are a Fortune 100 company that helps partners maximize the value of technology investments and achieve measurable business outcomes through our global reach, expertise and enablement capabilities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, the Company's distribution business brings together a broad portfolio of IT hardware, software and systems, providing access to products across the global IT ecosystem. The Company's Hyve Solutions business partners with technology companies to design, manufacture, and deliver traditional and accelerated compute, cloud, and connected infrastructure. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com, follow our newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2026 TD SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected benefits, scope, timing, availability, customer relevance, deployment pathways, channel readiness, technical integration, compliance alignment and market impact of the collaboration described herein. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance, availability, customer adoption or outcomes to differ materially. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Each party disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

No Offer; No Certification; Product Availability

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or products. References to post-quantum, quantum-safe, CNSA 2.0 readiness or standards alignment do not imply certification, accreditation, government approval, customer approval or suitability for any particular regulated environment unless separately documented in writing. Product features, availability, deployment models and channel availability are subject to technical validation, contractual terms, program requirements, customer requirements and applicable approvals.

Trademarks

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD EPYC and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. TD SYNNEX and related marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation or its affiliates. EigenQ and related marks are trademarks or service marks of EigenQ, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE EigenQ