EigenQ Announces Post-Quantum Security Readiness Capabilities for Existing In-Field Intel Xeon-Based Systems

Solution provides a practical, cost-effective and secure pathway for federal, defense, space, critical infrastructure and enterprise customers preparing existing systems for CNSA 2.0 Readiness

COLUMBIA, Md., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EigenQ, Inc. today announced new platform capabilities designed to help organizations prepare deployed Intel Xeon processor-based infrastructures for CNSA 2.0-aligned post-quantum migration requirements.

As advancements in quantum computing progress, agencies and regulated enterprises are accelerating plans to protect sensitive systems and workloads from future quantum-enabled attacks. As a part of this process, many face a practical challenge: how to enable quantum-resistant protections across infrastructures s already deployed in the field.

By working closely with Intel, EigenQ's post-quantum security platform and quantum entropy capabilities are now compatible with Intel's secure computing architecture and platform ecosystem. This alignment enables a clear, seamless and scalable approach to augmenting post-quantum readiness for existing in-field Intel Xeon processor-based systems - across federal, defense, space, critical infrastructure and enterprise environments - without the need to fully replace existing system infrastructures. The EigenQ solution is expected to support use-cases involving sensitive workload protection, secure communications, identity, key generation, attestation and modernization of high-assurance systems.

"EigenQ is proud to work with Intel to help bring practical quantum-safe protections to the enormous installed base of Intel Xeon processor-based infrastructure. Our goal is to help customers preserve the value of trusted infrastructure while adding a quantum-safe security layer that supports real-world deployment requirements before compliance deadlines arrive."

- Dr. José R. Rosas-Bustos, Chief Executive Officer, EigenQ

"Intel is committed to addressing the evolving post-quantum security landscape. Along with companies like EigenQ, we're enabling practical security modernization for the large installed base of Intel Xeon processor-based systems deployed across mission-critical environments. This allows organizations to move toward CNSA 2.0 readiness and mitigate the possibility of future quantum threats to their existing Xeon-based infrastructure."

- Srini Krishna, Intel Fellow, Data Center Products, Intel Corporation

In alignment with EigenQ's broader ecosystem development for secure federal and space applications,BlackVe -- a trusted mission partner delivering asymmetric and operationally responsive national security space capabilities – has committed to utilize EigenQ's Intel-compatible post quantum cryptography technologies, including PQC enabled encrypted video teleconferencing capabilities, as a foundational security layer for a complete secure video system.

"BlackVe is excited to partner with EigenQ as we advance the development of next-generation post-quantum cryptography solutions for space and mission-critical environments. Together, we are combining innovation, security, and operational expertise to help shape resilient PQC-enabled architectures capable of protecting tomorrow's space and intelligence missions against emerging quantum threats."

- Doug Wolfe, Chief Solutions Architect, BlackVe, Inc.

By combining QMA quantum entropy technology, PQC+ cryptographic libraries and platform integration capabilities, EigenQ is helping enable a post-quantum secure solution designed for mission-critical communications.

"Post-quantum security is increasingly a deployment problem, not only an algorithm problem. Customers need solutions that work with existing infrastructure, can be integrated into operational environments and can support mission timelines. That is where the pairing of Intel and EigenQ technologies can help to deliver immediate and practical impact."

- Dr. Jesse Van Griensven, Chairman, EigenQ

Collaboration with Intel further underscores EigenQ's focus on translating post-quantum security from planning and standards into deployable capabilities for current mission-critical environments. By integrating currently deployed Intel Xeon platforms, EigenQ is helping customers prepare for the post-quantum transition with solutions designed to preserve operational continuity, strengthen resilience and support practical deployment at scale.

ABOUT EIGENQ

EigenQ is a Quantum computing Company developing and commercializing foundational technologies for the Quantum Era.

The Company operates at the intersection of Quantum Technologies, Artificial Intelligence, Secure Communications, Advanced Sensing, and Trusted Computing, with a mission to enable the next generation of intelligent, secure, and resilient digital infrastructure.

EigenQ's technology portfolio spans Quantum Security, Quantum AI, Quantum Communications, Quantum Sensing, and Quantum Computing. Through a combination of proprietary technologies, strategic partnerships, and commercialization-focused execution, the Company develops solutions designed to address emerging challenges across government, defense, critical infrastructure, enterprise, and AI-driven environments.

With market-ready products, validated deployment pathways, strategic ecosystem relationships, and a growing portfolio of intellectual property, EigenQ is positioned to participate in multiple segments of the emerging quantum economy while helping organizations prepare for the transition to a more secure, intelligent, and quantum-enabled future.

For more information, visit www.EigenQ.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected collaboration outcomes, deployment pathways, post-quantum readiness, customer needs and future product or service availability. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances; actual results may differ materially. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of EigenQ or Intel.

©Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE EigenQ