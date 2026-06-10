EigenQ Names Rika Nakazawa Chief Growth Officer to Accelerate Global Expansion

Former NVIDIA, Sony and Accenture executive joins EigenQ to accelerate global adoption of trusted AI, cybersecurity and quantum infrastructure solutions.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EigenQ today announced the appointment of global technology executive Rika Nakazawa as Chief Growth Officer, strengthening the company's leadership team as it expands its AI, cybersecurity, and quantum infrastructure business.

Nakazawa joins EigenQ at a defining moment for how digital infrastructure empowers global economies and sovereign markets. As AI-accelerated computing reshapes enterprise, government, defense, financial, healthcare, and industrial systems, organizations require infrastructure that is secure, resilient, intelligent, and quantum-ready. EigenQ is building for that shift, beginning with hardware-rooted post-quantum cybersecurity and expanding toward a broader trusted compute platform supporting AI infrastructure, secure networking, and future quantum computing environments.

"The transition to quantum-safe infrastructure has already begun," said Dr. José Rosas-Bustos, Chief Executive Officer of EigenQ. "Rika understands how transformational technologies move from early adoption to global infrastructure. Her experience at NVIDIA and across the world's largest technology ecosystems makes her uniquely positioned to help EigenQ scale globally."

As Chief Growth Officer, Nakazawa will lead EigenQ's global growth strategy, sovereign market development, the strategic partnership ecosystem, market expansion, and executive engagement with public- and private-sector customers. She will help position EigenQ at the convergence of quantum, cybersecurity, AI infrastructure, trusted compute, and next-generation digital resilience.

Nakazawa is a globally recognized technology executive, VC investor, Forbes 50 A-lister. Princeton-educated, she has held senior executive roles in go-to-market, strategy, and commercial scale across NVIDIA, Sony, Accenture, and NTT, spanning every major technology cycle of the past two decades. She has served on multiple boards across AI, cybersecurity, and quantum ecosystems, and is recognized for building cross-sector growth platforms that connect frontier technologies with private and public-sector adoption. Her regular thought leadership on the sustainable commercialization of innovation has featured at World Economic Forum in Davos, GSMA's Mobile World Congress, and leading industry forums world-wide. Throughout her career, Nakazawa has helped scale technologies that evolved from emerging innovations into global platforms, making her uniquely suited to guide EigenQ through its next phase of growth.

"Organizations are facing unprecedented pressure to modernize infrastructure while preparing for both AI-scale computing and quantum-era security. The next era of digital trust will not be built at the application layer; it will be embedded in the infrastructure itself," said Rika Nakazawa, Chief Growth Officer of EigenQ. "What excites me about EigenQ is that the company is building ahead of the curve: not just preparing organizations for post-quantum security but designing the very compute fabric they will need to operate, innovate, and compete in the quantum era."

EigenQ's growth strategy is anchored in an OEM- and channel-led model designed to support scalable adoption across new deployments, existing servers, edge systems, and critical infrastructure environments. The company's roadmap begins with quantum cybersecurity and compliance as its commercial beachhead, then expands into adjacent platform opportunities across quantum AI performance and optimization, quantum internet and network expansion, and future quantum computing solutions.

"Rika's leadership will be pivotal as EigenQ expands its commercial reach and strengthens its position with strategic customers and partners," said Dr. Jesse Van Griensven, Chairman of EigenQ. "She has a rare ability to translate deep technology into board-level urgency, ecosystem strategy, and market adoption. EigenQ is building for a world where AI, quantum, and critical infrastructure converge, and where security, resilience, and trust must be built into the foundation."

EigenQ is actively expanding its global partner ecosystem across OEMs, system integrators, telecommunications providers, government agencies, and critical infrastructure operators.

Nakazawa's appointment reflects EigenQ's continued investment in leadership, partnerships, and global market expansion as organizations prepare for the convergence of AI, cybersecurity, and quantum technologies.

The appointment comes as EigenQ expands commercial engagements across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

About EigenQ

EigenQ is building the infrastructure foundation for the AI and quantum era. The company enables organizations to secure, optimize, and future-proof critical computing environments through post-quantum cybersecurity, trusted compute, and next-generation infrastructure technologies. By combining hardware-rooted security, quantum-safe cryptography, and resilient compute architectures, EigenQ helps enterprises, governments, and critical infrastructure operators prepare for the convergence of AI, cybersecurity, and quantum computing.

SOURCE EigenQ