Eight Emerging Startups Selected for ISS National Lab's Orbital Edge Accelerator Program

Through the Orbital Edge Accelerator, startups gain access to orbit, private capital, and strategic partners to advance spaceflight projects and commercialization pathways

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory announced the eight early-stage startups selected for the two tracks of the 2026 Orbital Edge Accelerator program . Now in its second year, this one-of-a-kind accelerator will provide the selected startups with access to low Earth orbit for research and technology development and $500,000 to $750,000 in private capital funding per startup.

The program is being conducted in partnership with returning global investment partners Cook Inlet Region, Inc., E2MC, and Stellar Ventures and welcomes new partners Context Ventures, Draper Associates, and Draper University, alongside leading industry participants and sponsors.

Startups completing projects via the ISS National Lab have raised nearly $3B in venture capital and non-NASA grants. Post this

After a strong response from applicants and a highly competitive process, the following companies were selected.

Sentinel Track (focused on space technologies and dual-use applications):

Aspect Aerospace is developing a Single-Board Satellite (SBS), a mass-producible satellite designed for on-demand, large-scale deployment in very low Earth orbit (VLEO). A host spacecraft can deploy up to 100 single-board satellites, forming rapid-response swarms to support PNT (positioning, navigation, and timing), remote sensing, bistatic radar, and distributed sensing systems with hundred-kilometer-scale apertures.

is developing a Single-Board Satellite (SBS), a mass-producible satellite designed for on-demand, large-scale deployment in very low Earth orbit (VLEO). A host spacecraft can deploy up to 100 single-board satellites, forming rapid-response swarms to support PNT (positioning, navigation, and timing), remote sensing, bistatic radar, and distributed sensing systems with hundred-kilometer-scale apertures. Mithril Space is building electrostatically actuated reflectors, which are large, lightweight antennas that reshape in orbit with no moving parts. This technology enables adaptive, multi-orbit radar for space domain awareness at a much lower mass than phased arrays and at a fraction of the cost of existing reflectors.

is building electrostatically actuated reflectors, which are large, lightweight antennas that reshape in orbit with no moving parts. This technology enables adaptive, multi-orbit radar for space domain awareness at a much lower mass than phased arrays and at a fraction of the cost of existing reflectors. Polaris Semiconductor's BK30 Enhanced Linear Regulators use a proprietary photonic design to deliver ultra-clean, efficient, and compact DC power for space applications, including RF (radio frequency) systems, communications, sensors, and high-speed data systems, where electrical noise and size, weight, and power (SWaP) are critical constraints.

BK30 Enhanced Linear Regulators use a proprietary photonic design to deliver ultra-clean, efficient, and compact DC power for space applications, including RF (radio frequency) systems, communications, sensors, and high-speed data systems, where electrical noise and size, weight, and power (SWaP) are critical constraints. Vaxon Space is developing satellites that operate in VLEO. The satellites are designed with air-breathing propulsion technology that will allow them to capture higher-resolution imagery, deliver faster communications, and provide persistent monitoring for defense and commercial applications without the need for conventional fuel.

Disrupt Track (focused on in-space manufacturing and space bio opportunities):

Astrileux produces Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) photomasks, the precision templates needed to manufacture the next generation of AI-powered computer chips, enabling smarter devices and faster computing.

produces Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) photomasks, the precision templates needed to manufacture the next generation of AI-powered computer chips, enabling smarter devices and faster computing. Aura Life Science will adapt its cyanobacteria photosynthetic biomanufacturing platform, which converts light and CO₂ into high-value proteins and enzymes, for use in the space environment.

will adapt its cyanobacteria photosynthetic biomanufacturing platform, which converts light and CO₂ into high-value proteins and enzymes, for use in the space environment. Micro-gRx harnesses microgravity to biomanufacture high-purity, scalable cell-free nanomedicines, unlocking regenerative therapies for heart disease.

harnesses microgravity to biomanufacture high-purity, scalable cell-free nanomedicines, unlocking regenerative therapies for heart disease. Tensr builds autonomous factories that manufacture robots and use AI to continuously learn through self-improvement.

In addition to venture investment and access to orbital flight platforms, Orbital Edge delivers targeted mentorship and programming focused on spaceflight technology development, business building, and product commercialization. The selected companies are also now eligible for the Boeing-funded Technology in Space Prize, which includes up to $100,000 in non-dilutive funding.

"This year's selected companies reflect the incredible breadth of innovation emerging across the growing space economy," said Ray Lugo, Chief Executive Officer of the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space® (CASIS®), which manages the ISS National Lab. "By providing access to low Earth orbit, capital, and deep industry expertise, the Orbital Edge Accelerator is helping startups turn bold concepts into scalable solutions."

In the coming months, the selected teams will join investment partners, sponsors, and mentors at events across the country in Anchorage, Houston, D.C., Boston, and Los Angeles. These events will provide opportunities to further define flight concepts and accelerate commercialization pathways, culminating at a Demo Day event in San Francisco this December, where each company will present its planned spaceflight project.

The ISS National Lab has enabled access and opportunity for dozens of startups, recognizing the value these innovative companies bring to the space industry. Startups that have completed spaceflight projects through the ISS National Lab have cumulatively raised nearly $3 billion in venture capital and non-NASA grant funding, and this year's cohort is poised to build on that momentum.

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About the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory:

The International Space Station (ISS) is a one-of-a-kind laboratory that enables research and technology development not possible on Earth. As a public service enterprise, the ISS National Laboratory® allows researchers to leverage this multiuser facility to improve quality of life on Earth, mature space-based business models, advance science literacy in the future workforce, and expand a sustainable and scalable market in low Earth orbit. Through this orbiting national laboratory, research resources on the ISS are available to support non-NASA science, technology, and education initiatives from U.S. government agencies, academic institutions, and the private sector. The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space® (CASIS®) manages the ISS National Lab, under Cooperative Agreement with NASA, facilitating access to its permanent microgravity research environment, a powerful vantage point in low Earth orbit, and the extreme and varied conditions of space. To learn more about the ISS National Lab, visit our website .

International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory

Managed by the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space® (CASIS®) 505 Odyssey Way, Suite 104A, Merritt Island, FL 32953 • 321.253.5101 • www.ISSNationalLab.org



SOURCE International Space Station National Lab