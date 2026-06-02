Looking to the Future from a Space-Based Lab

ISS National Lab highlights space R&D and growing low Earth orbit economy at ASCEND 2026

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory track at the 2026 ASCEND conference in Washington, D.C., featured a full day of sessions showcasing valuable research and technology development in space, the expanding low Earth orbit (LEO) economy, and the future of space-based innovation.

The day opened with a panel on "The State of Microgravity Research," where leaders from the ISS National Lab and NASA discussed how science in space is driving advances in areas such as disease modeling, tissue engineering, therapeutic development, and materials production, opening the gateway to LEO commercialization.

Space research is unlocking new insights into cancer progression, drug resistance, and metastasis—improving outcomes Earth. Post this

"We've been able to transform our exploration of space into real-world applications here on Earth," said ISS National Lab Chief Scientific Officer Michael Roberts. "Through public-private partnerships…we've seen significant increases in the amount of funding going to support fundamental research leading to applications that have direct benefit on health outcomes on Earth and improvements in the manufacture of materials."

The ISS National Lab also highlighted its role in accelerating commercial innovation during a session on the Orbital Edge Accelerator . A panel of industry leaders discussed the program's success in connecting startups with private capital and access to space, paving the way for new technologies and market growth in LEO.

Encapsulate CEO Armin Rad further underscored the value of startups having access to space for R&D. In his lightning talk, "Using the ISS to Outwit Cancer," Rad explained that research in space is unlocking new insights into cancer progression, drug resistance, and early detection of metastasis—offering promising pathways to improve patient outcomes on Earth.

The afternoon kicked off with a session on "Space Research for a Healthy Future," bringing together leaders from three newly established space medicine centers to discuss how microgravity research is shaping next-generation biomedical breakthroughs. Panelists, including retired NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, discussed how insights from studies on the ISS inspired the creation of these dedicated institutions that harness space to advance medicine.

Rubins, who is now director of the Trivedi Institute for Space and Global Biomedicine, said, "When I left NASA last year, I wanted to build an institute that would fill what I saw was a gap in terms of being able to translate these amazing discoveries that we're making…and all of this fantastic work the ISS National Lab is doing, and to really think about how that would affect human populations on Earth."

Looking beyond the ISS, a session on "A Microgravity Laboratory of the Future" explored what comes next, the role of a national laboratory in space, and how to ensure continued scientific and economic leadership in LEO. The day also included a "By the Numbers" talk by ISS National Lab Chief Operating Officer Francisco Córdova, offering a data-driven look at the ISS National Lab's impact over the last 15 years.

Collectively, the sessions underscored the pivotal role the orbiting laboratory has played in advancing science, enabling innovation, and preparing for the next era of space-based discovery that benefits life on Earth.

Download a high-resolution image for this release: ISS at ASCEND 2026

About the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory:

The International Space Station (ISS) is a one-of-a-kind laboratory that enables research and technology development not possible on Earth. As a public service enterprise, the ISS National Laboratory® allows researchers to leverage this multiuser facility to improve quality of life on Earth, mature space-based business models, advance science literacy in the future workforce, and expand a sustainable and scalable market in low Earth orbit. Through this orbiting national laboratory, research resources on the ISS are available to support non-NASA science, technology, and education initiatives from U.S. government agencies, academic institutions, and the private sector. The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space® (CASIS®) manages the ISS National Lab, under Cooperative Agreement with NASA, facilitating access to its permanent microgravity research environment, a powerful vantage point in low Earth orbit, and the extreme and varied conditions of space. To learn more about the ISS National Lab, visit our website .

Media Contact: Amy Elkavich

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International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory Managed by the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space® (CASIS®) 505 Odyssey Way, Suite 104A, Merritt Island, FL 32953 • 321.253.5101 • www.ISSNationalLab.org

SOURCE International Space Station National Lab