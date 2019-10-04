Eighth Annual Rocktoberfest in Chicago Happening Oct. 10, 2019

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The eighth annual Rocktoberfest in Chicago will be held on Oct. 10, 2019, at the City Winery, located at 1200 West Randolph Street, Chicago. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. The fundraiser will benefit A Leg To Stand On (ALTSO). ALTSO is a non-profit organization that provides free life-changing prosthetic limbs, orthotic braces, and appropriately fitted wheelchairs to children living with untreated limb disabilities in the developing world - at an average cost of only $250 per child.

ALTSO Rocktoberfest-Chicago will celebrate its eighth anniversary this year alongside NYC's 16th Rocktoberfest and London's second Rocktoberfest anniversaries. More than 2,750 professionals from the financial services industry will unite in these three cities for a night of rock & roll and acoustic music to benefit ALTSO's mission and the more than 18,000 CoolKids treated to date.

"This is the second year we will be taking over the entirety of City Winery," said Gabriella Mueller Evrard, Executive Director, ALTSO. "We will have rock music on the main stage and acoustic music on the second stage, with fantastic performances by industry leaders. It is exciting to see how the community has embraced the cause and the children we serve."

Tickets include a five-hour open bar, food, rock and acoustic music by financial industry band members and networking with 750-plus colleagues from the financial services industry – and every ticket helps provide a free prosthetic limb for a child whose family cannot afford care. General Admission tickets are on sale for $200 each. Purchase of a five-ticket bundle drops the price to $160 per ticket. Tickets are available at altso.org/rocktoberfest.

Journalists, television, radio and video crews are invited to attend the event without cost. To express interest in receiving a press pass, media should email ImpactMediaManager@ImpactCommunications.org or call 913-649-5009 and ask for someone on Impact's media relations team.

SPONSORS THAT MADE EVENT POSSIBLE

"So many people have worked tirelessly to make this fundraiser a success," Evrard said. "In fact, some of the bands performing on the main stage this year have been fundraising on behalf of ALTSO for months: The ALTSO All Stars, The Operators, The Simpletones, The Wrong Boys, Flood Waters, August Son, and Guns & Ammunition.

"This year, ALTSO shook up our sponsorship package offerings, creating Add On Packages as a way for sponsors to further customize their development goals. This year, the Chicago event has three Add On sponsors: WiFi is being provided by the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), the VIP room is being sponsored by Oranj and the photo booth is made possible by ADM Investor Services," said Evrard.

"ADM Investor Services is proud to sponsor ALTSO's Rocktoberfest again year," said Kurt Johnson, Vice President of Business Development at ADM Investor Services. "It's a great time and all of the funds directly support the life-changing work that ALTSO provides to the developing world. Our band can't wait to be part of the lineup of great musicians who will be rocking for good at this year's Rocktoberfest."

"Oranj is also sponsoring GLOW, which is ALTSO's onsite fundraising campaign at this year's Rocktoberfest," Evrard said. "Thanks to their generosity, any $300 donation made at Rocktoberfest-Chicago to provide a prosthetic limb and foot will be matched, thus, doubling its impact."

"This amazing event will benefit so many children in need of prosthetic limbs, orthopedic treatment and mobility solutions," said David Lyon, CEO of Oranj. "The solutions ALTSO brings will enable these kids to have a more normal life. You can't find a finer, more gratifying organization to make a difference in the lives of children."

"E D & F Man Capital Markets Inc. is honored to support an organization such as ALTSO - A Leg to Stand On," says Christopher Smith, Global CEO. "Their commitment to help educate, empower and provide independence to those in need is remarkable. We hope our sponsorship inspires others to help with this very worthy cause."

Johnson & Johnson is helping raise even more funds with their continuation of ALTSO on their Donate a Photo App. For every photo shared through Donate a Photo, Johnson & Johnson will donate $1 to the charity selected. They have committed to donating a minimum of $10,000, up to $20,000, based on photos uploaded by ALTSO supporters through Dec. 31, 2019. "This is a great way for people who would like to support ALTSO but may not be in the financial position to do so," Evrard said.

Other sponsors helping to make Rocktoberfest-CHI possible this year are: Belvedere Trading, the Chicago Board Options Exchange (Cboe), Chicago Trading Company, CME Group, ED&F Man Capital Markets, Gate39 Media, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Kraken Digital Asset Exchange, Impact Communications, Mizuho Financial Group, Mosaique and Wedbush Securities.

ABOUT A LEG TO STAND ON (ALTSO)

A Leg To Stand On (ALTSO) is a New York City-based non-profit organization working in the developing world, bringing free orthopaedic care to children whose families cannot afford prosthetic limbs and related treatment. Their primary goal is to provide high-quality continuous care until the age of 21 for all patients treated under ALTSO's program. Since 2003, through local treatment providers in Asia, Africa and Latin America, ALTSO has provided free orthopaedic care to more than 18,000 children in need. Signature events are aimed at gathering friends, family and colleagues to raise awareness and funds for children with traumatic or congenital limb disabilities in the developing world. They give children the treatment needed to access life-changing opportunities such as education, work and mobility. For more information, visit www.ALTSO.org.

ABOUT THE ALTSO ROCKTOBERFEST EVENTS

ALTSO's signature Rocktoberfest events unite more than 2,750 leaders from the hedge fund and finance industries for a night of rock & roll and acoustic music performed by industry professionals – to help treat more of ALTSO's children. Rocktoberfest fundraisers are held annually in Chicago, NYC and London. Since 2004, Rocktoberfest has been instrumental in enabling ALTSO to provide treatment to more than 18,000 children around the world. For sponsorship opportunities, please email Gabriella Mueller Evrard at gevrard@altso.org. Learn more about the Rocktoberfest Series or to purchase tickets, which includes open bar and buffet dinner, visit www.altso.org/rocktoberfestchicago#tickets.

