EINSTEIN BROS. BAGELS BRINGS BACK PUMPKIN BAGEL AND PUMPKIN SHMEAR; DIGITAL-EXCLUSIVE EARLY ACCESS STARTS AUG. 19

Fan-favorite fall item returns after 7 years, followed by 'Kids 7 and Younger Eat Free' promotion on Aug. 22, nationwide launch of full fall menu on Aug. 26

DENVER, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Einstein Bros. Bagels, America's largest retail bagel chain, is welcoming fall by bringing back its fan-favorite Pumpkin Bagel & Pumpkin Shmear for the first time in seven years. Guests craving an early taste of the season can get digital-exclusive early access starting Aug. 19, ahead of the nationwide launch of Einstein Bros. Bagels' full 2026 fall menu on Aug. 26.

To celebrate the long-awaited comeback, Einstein Bros. Bagels is offering "Kids 7 and Younger Eat Free" on Aug. 22, giving kids their first taste. With any purchase, kids 7 and younger get the Pumpkin Bagel & Pumpkin Shmear free by mentioning "Pumpkin Kids offer" at checkout. The offer is valid in bakery at participating locations, one per child per day, up to five per transaction.

"Our guests have been asking Einstein Bros. Bagels to bring back the Pumpkin Bagel & Pumpkin Shmear, and now a whole new generation of guests gets to try it for the first time," said Einstein Bros. Bagels Chief Marketing Officer Jessica Serrano. "This fall is about celebrating both nostalgia and new discoveries, and our seasonal menu really delivers with returning pumpkin favorites and all-new, shareable items that consumers are increasingly seeking out."

Starting Aug. 26, Einstein Bros. Bagels will roll out its full 2026 fall menu nationwide. The lineup includes the returning Pumpkin Bagel & Pumpkin Shmear, the brand-new $3 Pull-Apart Bagel & Shmear in two seasonal flavors, Pumpkin Crunch and Cinnamon Sugar, and the new Creme Brulee Iced Coffee, available for $1.99 in any size. The tear-and-share Pull-Apart bagels are designed for easy dipping and sharing, with the Pumpkin Crunch Pull-Apart served with Pumpkin Shmear and the Cinnamon Sugar Pull-Apart paired with Honey Almond Shmear.

The fall lineup reflects growing consumer appetite for seasonal flavors and shareable, craveable formats. According to a Coherent Market Insights report published in April 2026, total spending on pumpkin-flavored products is expected to surpass $1.2 billion this year. And Viscovery's "7 Must-Know Bakery Trends for 2026" finds interactive, pull-apart bakery items are gaining momentum as consumers seek out shareable foods with standout texture and social media appeal.

For more information about the fall menu, visit einsteinbros.com.

About Einstein Bros.® Bagels

Einstein Bros.® Bagels has been seeing bagels differently since 1995, growing from a single concept into America's largest retail bagel chain and one of its fastest growing. Known for endless combinations of fresh-baked bagels and premium double-whipped cream cheese shmear, Einstein Bros. has been the go-to breakfast destination for millions of Americans over the past 30 years. With a full menu of breakfast and lunch sandwiches, handcrafted coffee, espresso, sweets and catering, Einstein Bros. Bagels operates more than 700 locations throughout the United States with plans to run more than 1,000 by 2030. Einstein Bros. Bagels is part of Panera Brands, one of the nation's largest fast-casual restaurant companies, comprising Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros. Bagels. To learn more, visit einsteinbros.com.

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SOURCE Einstein Bros. Bagels