Eisenhower Fellowships selects 2027 Global Scholars

Two emerging American leaders in diplomacy and cybersecurity will pursue graduate studies in public policy at the University of Oxford

PHILADELPHIA, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisenhower Fellowships (EF) has selected two exceptional young American college graduates for its 2027 Global Scholars Program, a unique opportunity for a year of postgraduate study at the University of Oxford to prepare them to confront complex global challenges.

The 2027 Eisenhower Global Scholars are Ander Laresgoiti, an alumni of Boston University, and Samuel Guadalupe, a recent graduate of the United States Naval Academy. Both will pursue a Master of Public Policy degree at Oxford's Blavatnik School of Government.

2027 Global Scholars

Laresgoiti and Guadalupe will embark on an all-expenses-paid year of intensive academic study, leadership development and cultural immersion at one of the world's leading institutions of higher learning. Through their graduate studies and engagement with Oxford's global community, they will deepen their understanding of the policy challenges shaping international affairs, democratic governance and national security.

Laresgoiti, 28, is a policy adviser at the Permanent Mission of Mexico to the United Nations, where he works on multilateral negotiations and global governance issues. A graduate of Boston University, where he earned degrees in political science and international relations and graduated in the top one percent of his class, Laresgoiti has focused his career on strengthening democratic institutions and international cooperation.

At the UN he has helped lead negotiations on major resolutions addressing issues such as global drug policy and the role of the General Assembly in maintaining international peace and security. Previously, he co-founded LasNetas, a digital civic platform designed to promote transparent primary elections in Mexico. At Oxford he plans to study how to strengthen his ability to translate international agreements into effective domestic policies that advance democracy, rule of law and institutional accountability.

Guadalupe, 23, earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a near-perfect academic record at the U.S. Naval Academy in 2026, where he served in several student leadership roles. Guadalupe led teams responsible for the training, welfare and academic performance of hundreds of midshipmen, including serving as Battalion Commander and Operations Officer during the academy's Plebe Summer program. He also interned with Marine Force Cyber Command and participated in cybersecurity-focused training in Taiwan, deepening his interest in cyber operations and emerging technologies.

A Rhodes Scholarship district finalist and repeated Superintendent's List honoree, Guadalupe plans to serve as a U.S. Marine Corps Cyberspace Warfare Officer. At Oxford he will examine how artificial intelligence can be responsibly integrated into cybersecurity and national defense policy.

"We are proud to bring these two exceptional young American leaders into the dynamic Global Scholars Program and expose them to the world beyond our shores," said Eisenhower Fellowships President George de Lama. "We look forward to having them learn about the legacy of President Dwight Eisenhower and apply his visionary leadership to the challenges their generation will face."

Following their academic year abroad, the Global Scholars join Eisenhower Fellowships' worldwide network of more than 2,600 influential leaders from government, business, civil society, education, science, healthcare, the arts and journalism. The Scholars are offered an optional professional internship designed to help accelerate their leadership development and global impact.

Now in its 73rd year and named for America's 34th president, Eisenhower Fellowships identifies, empowers and connects innovative leaders through a transformative fellowship experience and lifelong engagement in a global network committed to building a world more peaceful, prosperous and just.

For more information contact:

Erin Hillman

Vice President of Programs and Operations

[email protected]

215-546-1738

SOURCE Eisenhower Fellowships