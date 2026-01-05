Eisenhower Fellowships Names 2026 Global Fellows

Leaders from 24 countries arrive this spring for unique individualized fellowship travels across the United States

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisenhower Fellowships (EF) announces the selection of 24 ascendant international leaders for its 2026 Global Program, a nearly six-week immersive experience across the United States designed to advance international understanding, strengthen leadership and catalyze positive impact around the world.

Drawn from 24 countries on four continents, the 2026 Global Fellows are innovators in diverse fields working at the front lines of some of the globe's most pressing challenges.

2026 Global Program

They work to advance public health, develop artificial intelligence, ensure financial stability, strengthen democratic governance, shape media innovation, empower women leaders, bolster sustainable development and generate positive impact in other fields. Together, they offer bold ideas and a commitment to better their societies at a moment of significant global change. You can read their bios here.

"We welcome these impressive leaders to experience the United States firsthand as they embark on their unique Eisenhower Fellowship experience," said EF Chairman, former U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates. "They will have the opportunity to engage with the top American minds in their fields to sharpen their ideas and apply what they learn when they return home to advance the international cooperation that Eisenhower Fellowships has championed for more than 72 years."

The 2026 Global Fellows will visit six to eight U.S. cities in April and May for individually tailored meetings with American experts and leaders in their fields. EF's personalized approach ensures that each Fellow's itinerary directly supports their project goals, helping them pursue concrete solutions and long-term partnerships to maximize their impact.

After the program, the 2026 Global Fellows will join EF's lifelong active network of nearly 1,900 leaders in 115 countries, committed to the organization's mission of enhancing international understanding through direct dialogue to create a world more peaceful, prosperous and just.

Founded in 1953 as a birthday present to President Dwight D. Eisenhower, Eisenhower Fellowships connects leaders from government, business, civil society, education, science, medicine, the arts and journalism to drive positive change around the world.

For more information contact:

Erin Hillman, Vice President of Programs and Operations

[email protected] | 215-546-1738

SOURCE Eisenhower Fellowships