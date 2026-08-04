EKA Launches Four Cutting Edge AI Agents to Slash Transportation & Logistics Costs

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EKA Solutions Inc., a leading provider of integrated cloud-based freight management, is launching four new proprietary AI-powered Agents natively integrated into EKA Omni-TMS™, designed for trucking, broker, logistics, and shipper businesses of all sizes, available now at https://www.go-eka.ai.

"Unlike other TMSs, EKA develops proprietary AI-powered solutions and services that operate natively within a single Omni-TMS™ environment. This enables seamless system communication for faster, more informed decisions. The new tools include a Control Center for proactive operations, a Trip Fuel Optimizer to cut fuel costs, automated handling of PDF and spreadsheet load orders, and a Load-Asset Optimizer that reduces operational, accounting, and administrative expenses," says JJ Singh, CEO and Founder of EKA Solutions, Inc. "Companies using these AI-driven solutions and services will see major gains in productivity, workflow speed, data accuracy, real-time insights, and consistency," adds Singh.

For more on EKA's disruptive leading TMS philosophy, please click here.

About EKA

EKA Solutions, Inc. provides a transformational cloud-based SaaS digital freight ecosystem management platform, dFEMX™, to manage customer's freight businesses and enable synchronous integration with key service providers that deliver related services. Also, EKA provides the AI infrastructure-based Platform EKA Omni-TMS™ for – virtually – everyone. It empowers small, medium, and large size broker, carrier, and shipper businesses to operate from quote-to-cash with affordable and best-in-class digital tools and proprietary AI Agents, enabling hyper automation and business intelligence driving the next level of customer and partner experience and performance. For more information, visit: https://www.go-eka.ai.

For all other inquiries:

Arune Singh

[email protected]

SOURCE EKA Solutions, Inc.