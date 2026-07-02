PARIS, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS (Euronext Paris – FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading provider of optical networking, connectivity and SASE cybersecurity solutions for telecommunications operators and enterprises, today announces the signing of a framework agreement with Proximus, the leading Belgian Tier-1 telecom operator, awarding Ekinops a 10-year supplier contract.

Ekinops Announces Framework Agreement with Proximus to deploy a nationwide high-speed optical network across Belgium

This agreement marks the final step following the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) announced in March. This major strategic project, named NEURON, which stands for Next generation Enhanced Uniform Reliable Optical Network, covers Ekinops' supply of WDM-based optical network equipment and services to deploy a nationwide high-speed optical network across Belgium comprising of over 600 sites.

Proximus has chosen the Ekinops WDM platform for its ability to optimize any types of traffic rate from ultra-low to very high client speeds in a chassis already compatible for 1.6T (terabits per second) rate. Under the long-term agreement containing commitments for future evolutions, Ekinops will provide telecom infrastructure systems supporting 800 Gbit/s (gigabits per second) optical capacity, as well as a broad range of ROADMs (reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers) for Proximus' backbone and metro networks. Ekinops will also provide its network management solution, Celestis NMS, together with associated software and professional services, to support Proximus in building its next-generation, high-performance optical network.

"We have been impressed by the Ekinops' labs and by the quality of their answers to our RFP, as well as the technical expertise demonstrated throughout the selection process," says Geert Standaert, Network Lead and CTO of Proximus. "Beyond the simplicity and efficiency of the proposed architecture, this collaboration builds on a long-standing partnership with a trusted and reliable partner. Ekinops' expertise will play a key role in supporting our network evolution and delivering on our long-term ambitions."

"This agreement builds on Ekinops strengths: delivering trusted, flexible, high-capacity optical networking solutions," says Lionel Chmilewsky, CEO of Ekinops. "It highlights how our continued innovation—and the dedication and expertise of our teams serving customers worldwide—are delivering tangible results. We are extremely honored by Proximus' trust in our European technologies and our people. We are fully committed to the success of NEURON and look forward to what we will accomplish together."

The project plan will include lab and field trials, starting now with first network deployment to start in second half of 2026.

Ekinops contact

Lionel Chmilewsky, CEO

[email protected]

Investors contact

Mathieu Omnes, Investor relation

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

[email protected]

Media contact

Amaury Dugast, Press relation

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

[email protected]

For more information, visit https://www.ekinops.com/

SOURCE Ekinops