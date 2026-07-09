Ekinops announces Q2 2026 revenue of €30.6m

Third consecutive quarter of sequential growth (+11%)

Revenue up +6% compared with Q2 2025

PARIS, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 - EKI), a leading provider of optical networks, connectivity and SASE cybersecurity solutions for Service Providers and enterprises, reports its Q2 2026 revenue (April 1 to June 30, 2026).

m€ - IFRS

non-audited data Q2 2025 Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Change Q2 2026

vs Q1 2026 Change Q2 2026

vs Q2 2025 Revenue 28.7 27.6 30.6 +11 % +6 %

Q2 2026 revenue up +11% sequentially

In Q2 2026, Ekinops reported consolidated revenue of €30.6m, its highest quarterly revenue in the past three years.

This strong performance confirms the positive business momentum seen over recent quarters. Revenue has now increased for three consecutive quarters, rising by +15% in Q4 2025, +8% in Q1 2026 and +11% in Q2 2026.

Revenue for Q2 2026 increased by +6% compared with Q2 2025 (+3% at constant scope and exchange rates).

Olfeo, the French provider of SSE (Secure Service Edge) cybersecurity software, consolidated since June 1, 2025, contributed €1.6m to Q2 revenue. Chimere, the French cybersecurity start-up consolidated since April 1, 2026, made a non-material contribution to quarterly revenue, as expected.

Over H1 2026, Ekinops' consolidated revenue came to €58.2m, up +2% (-2% at constant scope and exchange rates).

Sustained growth in Optical Networks in Q2 2026

Following a stable start to the fiscal year, the Optical Networks (formerly Optical Transport) activity recorded strong growth in Q2 2026, with sequential growth of +41% compared with Q1 2026, driven by robust business momentum in France and, more notably, sustained activity in the US. The impact of the BEAD (Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment) federal program is expected to materialize in the coming quarters.

Connectivity & SASE Networks (formerly Access) solutions showed a sequential decline of -5% in Q2 2026, following a strong Q1 2026, when the segment recorded sequential growth of 14%. However, business momentum remained particularly solid in Q2 2026, with a notable increase in the sales pipeline.

The Cybersecurity business line, included within the Connectivity & SASE Networks solutions portfolio, now accounts for 6% of Ekinops' total activity in H1 2026.

Geographically, the Group recorded sustained activity in France in Q2 2026 (+7% sequential vs. Q1 2026) and in North America (+25% sequential), both mainly driven by Optical Networks activity.

Software & Services up +6%, ARR of €15.9m at end-June 2026, up +7%

In H1 2026, Software & Services sales posted growth of +6%. These sales accounted for 21% of Group revenue in H1 2026, unchanged from a year earlier (21%).

On June 30, 2026, ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) stood at €15.9m, up +7% compared with December 31, 2025 (€14.8m).

Signing of a 10-year framework agreement with Proximus

On July 2, 2026, Ekinops announced the signing of a major framework agreement with Proximus, the leading Belgian Tier-1 telecom operator, awarding Ekinops a 10-year supplier contract[1].

This strategic long-term project, named NEURON (Next generation Enhanced Uniform Reliable Optical Network), aims to deploy a nationwide high-speed optical network across Belgium comprising more than 600 sites, designed to meet the connectivity needs of both enterprises and consumers.

Ekinops will provide optical network equipment and services based on its WDM technology: infrastructure systems supporting 800 Gbit/s (gigabits per second) optical capacity, as well as a broad range of ROADMs (reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers) for Proximus' backbone and metro networks. Ekinops will also provide its network management solution, Celestis NMS, together with associated software and professional services, to support Proximus in building its next-generation, high-performance optical network.

Following laboratory and field trials, the first network deployment is scheduled for H2 2026.

Outlook: confirmation of 2026 revenue growth target

Ekinops reaffirms its ambition to progressively return to growth in 2026 and confirms its ability to deliver single-digit revenue growth for the full year.

At mid-year, the Group is already posting sequential growth of +22% (H1 2026 vs. H2 2025) and year-over-year growth of +2% (H1 2026 vs. H1 2025).

The first deployments under the Proximus framework agreement, the sustained business momentum in H1 across all business lines, and the first deliveries of the new DCI and SASE solutions expected at year-end should support continued year-over-year growth in H2 2026.

Financial calendar is available here.

Ekinops contact

Lionel Chmilewsky, CEO

[email protected]

Investors contact

Mathieu Omnes, Investor relation

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

[email protected]

Media contact

Amaury Dugast, Press relation

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

[email protected]

[1] Press release dated June 2, 2026: Ekinops Announces Framework Agreement with Proximus to deploy a nationwide high-speed optical network across Belgium

SOURCE Ekinops