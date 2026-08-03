El Mexicano® Brand Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC)

"We are so proud to partner with LAFC as the club's first-ever back-of-kit partner," said Gustavo Marquez Jr., CEO of Marquez Brothers International, Inc., the owner of El Mexicano® Brand "As we've seen over the past few months, soccer has taken center stage across the U.S., and this sport is a powerful unifier that connects families, generations and cultures. LAFC embodies the passion, diversity and energy of Los Angeles, and this partnership reflects our deep roots in Southern California and our enduring commitment to the communities we serve."

For more than four decades, El Mexicano® Brand has become a household name by delivering authentic Mexican cheeses, cremas, yogurts, meats, beverages and other traditional products made with high standards of quality and freshness. From its humble beginnings serving local communities to becoming a nationally recognized brand, El Mexicano® has remained committed to celebrating Mexican culture and traditions while connecting generations through food.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone for LAFC as we welcome El Mexicano® Brand as the first back-of-kit partner in club history," said LAFC Co-President & Owner Larry Freedman. "We intentionally set out to find a brand whose values and story reflect the communities we proudly represent across Los Angeles. El Mexicano® Brand has built an iconic Southern California brand rooted in many of the same principles we strive for as a club, including authenticity, quality, and a deep commitment to community. We are proud to welcome them to the Black & Gold family and look forward to creating meaningful experiences that celebrate the passion, culture, and traditions that unite our fans and both of our brands."

Marquez Brothers has also become an increasingly visible cultural force, celebrating the traditions, flavors and communities that inspire its business. Through high-profile sponsorships of major talent and sporting events, concerts, community activations and a multiyear partnership with the Mexican National Soccer Team and Soccer United Marketing, the company continues to deepen its connection with consumers while elevating Hispanic culture on some of the world's biggest stages.

"Soccer has always been at the heart of our company's story," Gustavo Marquez Jr. said. "From supporting local teams and grassroots tournaments to partnering with top clubs and national teams, the game represents the hard work and teamwork that have driven our business for decades. Our partnership with LAFC is a natural evolution of that history, and we are committed to supporting the club, its players and its fans as they continue to compete at the highest level."

LAFC has quickly emerged as one of the most exciting and culturally significant clubs in North American soccer, with a fan base that mirrors the vibrant communities that have supported El Mexicano® Brand for decades. By partnering with LAFC, Marquez Brothers International deepens its connection to Los Angeles and underscores shared values of family, pride and passion for the game. The company views its entry into the Black & Gold family as an opportunity to create unforgettable experiences for fans at BMO Stadium and throughout the broader LAFC community.

Through this partnership, Marquez Brothers and El Mexicano® Brand will collaborate with LAFC on fan-focused initiatives, community events and in-stadium activations that celebrate Los Angeles' multicultural identity and love of "the beautiful game." The brand will be integrated into matchdays through robust digital and social content, as well as unique experiences for fans and families featuring El Mexicano® Brand products.

About El Mexicano® Brand:

For more than four decades, El Mexicano® Brand has been setting the standard for authentic Hispanic foods, earning the trust of generations through uncompromising quality, craftsmanship, and authentic flavor. As one of the United States' leading Hispanic food brands, El Mexicano® offers a diverse portfolio of dairy, meats, beverages, and pantry staples inspired by the rich culinary traditions of Mexico.

What began with authentic Mexican cheeses has grown into a beloved family of products enjoyed in millions of homes across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and beyond. Every product reflects the brand's enduring commitment to authenticity, premium ingredients, and preserving the flavors and traditions that connect generations. El Mexicano® continues to innovate while remaining true to its heritage, bringing cultures together through food and creating meaningful moments around every table. Because authentic flavor is more than what we make—it's who we are.

El Mexicano® Brand strengthens the communities it serves by connecting people through food and culture. Backed by the legacy of Marquez Brothers, the brand has also become an increasingly visible cultural force through its high-profile sports and entertainment partnerships, including a multiyear partnership with the Mexican National Soccer Team and the new addition of Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC).

Learn more at elmexicano.net. Follow El Mexicano® Brand on Instagram and Facebook (@ElMexicanoBrand and @ElMexicanoPresenta).

About Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC):

The 2022 MLS Cup Champion Los Angeles Football Club has represented the greater Los Angeles area in Major League Soccer since 2018. The two-time Supporters' Shield Champion (2019, 2022) and 2024 U.S. Open Cup Champion, LAFC is dedicated to building a world-class soccer club that represents the diversity of Los Angeles and is committed to delivering an unrivaled experience for fans. LAFC's ownership group is comprised of local leaders and innovators across industries with intellectual capital, financial prowess, operational expertise, and success in the fields of entertainment, sports, technology, and media. LAFC is invested in the world's game and Los Angeles, constructing and developing the 22,000-seat BMO Stadium and a top-flight training center on the campus of Cal State Los Angeles. www.lafc.com

About Marquez Brothers International, Inc.:

Marquez Brothers International, Inc. is one of the largest privately held Hispanic food companies in the United States and a leading manufacturer and distributor of authentic Mexican dairy, meat, beverage, and specialty food products. Founded in 1981 by Gustavo Marquez Sr. and his brothers after immigrating from Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco, Mexico, the company has grown from a modest family venture into a multinational food manufacturer serving consumers across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and beyond. Its success is a testament to the American Dream—built through entrepreneurial vision, determination, and an unwavering work ethic.

Marquez Brothers represents a family legacy built on entrepreneurial spirit, cultural pride, and an unwavering commitment to authenticity. Its portfolio includes some of the industry's most recognized and trusted brands—including its flagship El Mexicano® Brand, Rancho Grande®, San Juan®, Sabor Cool®, La Toña®, Latin Fusion®, and YoGusto®—bringing the authentic flavors and culinary traditions of Mexico and Latin America to millions of families every day.

Today, Marquez Brothers has approximately 1,400 associates, seven manufacturing facilities, 17 offices and distribution centers, and products available in more than 10,000 retailers nationwide. The company is helping shape the future of Hispanic foods across North America. Connect with us at www.marquezbrothers.com/.

SOURCE Marquez Brothers International, Inc.