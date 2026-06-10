ELASTEN® Partners with Leading Dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman to Advance the Future of Science-Backed Skin Health from Within

Germany's #1 liquid collagen supplement partners with leading dermatologist to champion the future of ingestible skincare and evidence-based collagen supplementation in the U.S.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ELASTEN®, Germany's #1 liquid collagen supplement and a global leader in clinically studied ingestible skincare, today announced a year-long partnership with renowned board-certified dermatologist, media expert, and trusted authority in cosmetic and medical dermatology, Dr. Dendy Engelman, M.D., FACMS, FASDS, FAAD. As ELASTEN®'s official dermatology expert, Dr. Engelman will serve as a key educational voice for the brand, helping consumers, media, and healthcare professionals better understand the science of collagen supplementation and its role in supporting skin health from within.

ELASTEN® is now available in monthly packs of 28 ampoules via Amazon for $99

The partnership comes amid significant growth in the beauty-from-within category, as consumers increasingly seek science-backed approaches that complement traditional topical skincare. According to Grand View Research, the global collagen market is expected to reach $26.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2025 to 2033. While collagen supplementation has become one of the fastest-growing segments within wellness and beauty, consumer understanding of ingredient quality, clinical validation, bioavailability, and realistic outcomes often lags behind market demand. ELASTEN® and Dr. Engelman aim to help bridge that gap through expert-led education grounded in scientific evidence.

At the core of the partnership is a shared belief that consumers deserve greater transparency and education around skin health, empowering them to make informed decisions based on clinical evidence rather than marketing claims.

"As interest in ingestible skincare continues to grow, it's critical that consumers understand the difference between products that are simply following trends and those supported by meaningful clinical research," said Dr. Dendy Engelman. "What impressed me most about ELASTEN® is the depth of scientific validation behind the formula and the brand's commitment to educating consumers responsibly. Through this partnership, I look forward to helping people better understand the role collagen supplementation can play as part of a comprehensive, evidence-based approach to skin health."

ELASTEN® has built its reputation on a commitment to scientific research and clinically validated innovation in the beauty-from-within space. The brand's proprietary [HC] Collagen Complex™ is supported by more than 14 years of research and development and is clinically shown to support key markers of skin health, including hydration, elasticity, smoothness, and density. Unlike topical skincare products that work primarily at the skin's surface, ELASTEN® is designed to support skin health from within through a convenient once-daily drinking ampoule. This inside-out approach reflects the brand's broader philosophy that long-term skin health is best supported through a combination of topical care, healthy lifestyle habits, and targeted nutritional support. This perspective also connects to the growing longevity conversation, where proactive, science-backed routines are increasingly seen as part of healthy aging.

"As we continue to expand ELASTEN®'s presence in the United States, it was important for us to partner with a highly respected expert who shares our dedication to scientific integrity and consumer education," said Dr. Jan-Christoph Kattenstroth, Scientist and CEO of ELASTEN®. "Dr. Engelman is widely recognized for translating complex scientific concepts into practical, evidence-based guidance for patients and consumers. The future of skin health is increasingly interdisciplinary, bringing together dermatology, nutrition, and clinical research. Through our partnership, we hope to advance a more informed conversation around collagen supplementation and help establish higher standards for evidence-based education within the beauty-from-within category."

Throughout the year-long partnership, Dr. Engelman will serve as a key educational resource for ELASTEN®, supporting consumer education initiatives, and helping translate emerging science around collagen and skin health into practical guidance for consumers. As beauty-from-within continues to redefine consumer skincare routines globally, ELASTEN® and Dr. Engelman are committed to leading that conversation with science at its center.

About Elasten:

Elasten® drinking ampoules feature a unique collagen nutrient complex designed to support the skin's structure from within. The specially developed short-chain collagen peptides in Elasten® are key to maintaining smooth, firm, and youthful-looking skin. Vitamin C supports natural collagen synthesis, while biotin and zinc help preserve healthy skin function. Vitamin E provides additional cellular protection against oxidative stress, contributing to a radiant and vital appearance. Developed and manufactured in Germany under the highest quality and safety standards, Elasten® combines advanced science with trusted German precision. Its unique drinking ampoule format ensures optimal bioavailability and convenience. Clinically tested and widely recommended by dermatologists and healthcare professionals, Elasten® has established a leading position in the German collagen supplement market — now bringing this proven innovation to consumers in the United States.

About QUIRIS Healthcare:

QUIRIS Healthcare develops and markets innovative, science-based natural health products that are available in pharmacies. Founded in June 2004 by Mr. Hauke Thoma in Gütersloh, Germany, the company brings together a highly qualified team dedicated to providing superior quality and service under the guiding principle "Science for a healthy life." This holistic philosophy is reflected in the exceptional efficacy and safety of QUIRIS premium products derived from natural sources. With a strong market position in Germany but also Asia and an extensive network of healthcare professionals and scientific experts, QUIRIS Healthcare is committed to delivering products and services that set new standards in preventive health and well-being.

1, 2 More Information and all clinical Studies: https://www.elasten.de/en-US/science/

About Dr. Dendy Engelman, M.D., FACMS, FASDS, FAAD:

Dr. Dendy is a board-certified and nationally-acclaimed dermatologic surgeon. Widely celebrated for her expertise in neurotoxins, injectable fillers, and chemical peels, she provides a wide range of treatments including fat removal, mole excision, Mohs surgery, and skin cancer treatment. She is also a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, and American College of Mohs Surgery.

SOURCE QUIRIS Healthcare