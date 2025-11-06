Germany's #1 Collagen Supplement, ELASTEN®, Makes Its U.S. Debut

GUETERSLOH, Germany, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QUIRIS Healthcare is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated U.S. debut of ELASTEN® , Germany's #1 science-backed collagen supplement, now available in the United States. Backed by more than 14 years of research and development, ELASTEN is redefining collagen bioavailability through its proprietary [HC] Collagen Complex™, clinically proven to improve skin hydration, elasticity, smoothness, and density.¹

Each once-daily drinking ampoule contains 2.5 g of ELASTEN's bioactive collagen peptides along with a blend of skin-supportive nutrients including acerola fruit extract, vitamins C and E, biotin, and zinc. The ready-to-drink formula features a pleasant fruit flavor and convenient on-the-go format, making it an easy addition to any skincare routine.

"Bringing ELASTEN to the United States marks an exciting milestone for our company," said Dr. Jan-Christoph Kattenstroth, Scientist and CEO of ELASTEN. "After more than a decade of research, innovation, and success in Europe, and recent success in Asia, we're proud to introduce our clinically proven collagen technology to U.S. consumers who are seeking truly effective, science-driven solutions for skin health."

Unlike topical creams and serums, ELASTEN works from within, nourishing the deeper layers of the skin to enhance its natural structure and support visible results in four to twelve weeks.2 Its unique collagen peptide complex is clinically validated and structurally similar to human collagen, allowing for superior absorption and efficacy.

"ELASTEN represents a new standard in ingestible skincare," said Dr. Dendy Engelman, Board-Certified Dermatologist. "I'm thrilled to see this trusted European formula with scientific backing become available to patients and consumers in the U.S. who are looking for proven, inside-out skin benefits."

ELASTEN® is now available in monthly packs of 28 ampoules via Amazon for $99. For more information, visit https://www.elasten.de/en-US/

About Elasten:

Elasten® drinking ampoules feature a unique collagen nutrient complex designed to support the skin's structure from within. The specially developed short-chain collagen peptides in Elasten® are key to maintaining smooth, firm, and youthful-looking skin. Vitamin C supports natural collagen synthesis, while biotin and zinc help preserve healthy skin function. Vitamin E provides additional cellular protection against oxidative stress, contributing to a radiant and vital appearance.

Developed and manufactured in Germany under the highest quality and safety standards, Elasten® combines advanced science with trusted German precision. Its unique drinking ampoule format ensures optimal bioavailability and convenience. Clinically tested and widely recommended by dermatologists and healthcare professionals, Elasten® has established a leading position in the German collagen supplement market — now bringing this proven innovation to consumers in the United States.

About QUIRIS Healthcare:

QUIRIS Healthcare develops and markets innovative, science-based natural health products that are available in pharmacies. Founded in June 2004 by Mr. Hauke Thoma in Gütersloh, Germany, the company brings together a highly qualified team dedicated to providing superior quality and service under the guiding principle "Science for a healthy life." This holistic philosophy is reflected in the exceptional efficacy and safety of QUIRIS premium products derived from natural sources. With a strong market position in Germany but also Asia and an extensive network of healthcare professionals and scientific experts, QUIRIS Healthcare is committed to delivering products and services that set new standards in preventive health and well-being.

1, 2 More Information and all clinical Studies: https://www.elasten.de/en-US/science/

SOURCE QUIRIS Healthcare