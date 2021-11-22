Eldercare Consultant Takes the Stress Out of Selecting a Caregiver for Elderly Loved Ones

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While working as a consultant and independent eldercare coach, Christine Randall saw just how difficult it was for families to find quality caregivers for their aging parents or relatives. "Many of our elderly population want to carry on living at home and require the services of a competent caregiver," Christine said "But families have a lot of hesitancy and trepidation when it comes to hiring someone, as they are aware of stories of abuse and neglect." Longing to take the anxiety and fear out of the decision making process, Christine presents a proven method for finding a reliable and trustworthy candidate.

The Perfect Caregiver: 5 Steps to Hiring a Caregiver for Your Aging Loved One by Christine Randall

In The Perfect Caregiver, Christine presents a 5-step guide on selecting the ideal caregiver. Aiming to instill confidence, Christine imparts valuable advice on spotting red flags during the interview process and even offers practical tips on retaining a good caregiver. "I would like to give readers all the information, resources and tools they need to feel comfortable selecting a caregiver for a loved one," Christine said. "My steps provide peace of mind, leaving you secure in the knowledge that you have found the perfect caregiver who is a model of professionalism and kindness." The Perfect Caregiver is available for purchase online at Amazon.com.

About the Author

A native New Yorker, Christine Randall is a Certified Jack Canfield Success Principles Trainer and has worked as a coach and consultant for over 20 years. Christine has worked both in a privately owned licensed home care agency and as an independent eldercare coach and consultant for the past several years. Christine is the creator of a proven methodology for aiding families in their search for a trustworthy professional. For more information about the author, please visit www.catalystcoachchristine.com

