Elea Announces the Amazon Region's First AI Data Center With Power Infrastructure From Axia Energia

Located in Belém (PA), the project will utilize 100% renewable energy and is expected to start operations in the second quarter of 2027

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elea Data Centers, in partnership with AXIA Energia, will launch the first Artificial Intelligence (AI) neutral data center in the Amazon region (BEL1), located in Belém, Pará state. With operations scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2027, the facility will have an initial capacity of 7.5 MW, already backed by demand from large anchor clients, with potential expansion of up to 100 MW in future phases. Elea will be responsible for operating the facility, while AXIA will supply 100% renewable energy to the project.

The data center will be built near the Miramar high-voltage substation, operated by AXIA, ensuring high energy reliability, flexibility for future expansions, and greater operational efficiency. In addition, the operation will be supplied with renewable energy under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), reinforcing both companies' commitment to developing sustainable digital infrastructure.

"Expanding into Belém is a strategic move to broaden the geographic distribution of our platform and strengthen Brazil's digital infrastructure. The project began to take shape in 2024 when Belém was confirmed as the host city for COP30, reinforcing the region's potential to attract structural and sustainable investments. The North region will play a fundamental role in the Brazilian digital ecosystem by providing an alternative route to Fortaleza and by helping reduce digital inequality and boost regional competitiveness. BEL1 reaffirms our pioneering spirit and represents a legacy of COP30 by demonstrating the importance of developing sustainable digital infrastructure in strategic and remote regions," states Alessandro Lombardi, CEO and Founder of Elea Data Centers.

The project, which includes AXIA's Commercialization and Land areas, positions the energy company prominently in the country's growing data center market, solidifying its role as a provider of firm, clean energy for new ventures in the sector. AXIA will be responsible for ensuring the energy availability necessary for BEL1 and will work together with Elea to evaluate solutions to support the capacity expansions planned for future phases of the project.

"The partnership with Elea reinforces AXIA's role as a provider of integrated solutions for its clients, enabling innovative and strategic business ventures and projects focused on digital transformation. As the largest 100% renewable energy company in the Southern Hemisphere, AXIA has a robust portfolio capable of guaranteeing firm, reliable, and sustainable energy for an enterprise of this magnitude, expanding connectivity and contributing to attracting investments that boost the economic development of the Amazon region," states Ítalo Freitas, Vice President of Commercialization and Energy Solutions at AXIA.

Brazil's North Region: An Emerging Connectivity Hub

From a connectivity perspective, Belém occupies a strategic position as a complementary and resilient route to the Fortaleza hub, the country's main gateway for submarine cables. The city integrates into the Northern region's connectivity network through the infoways of the Norte Conectado (Connected North) program and gains additional relevance with the expansion of coastal fiber routes connected to international systems such as routes from Europe to Latin America.

This combination strengthens route diversity, expands the resilience of Brazilian digital infrastructure, and positions Belém as a new strategic hub for the development of the digital economy in the Amazon.

About Elea Data Centers

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Elea Data Centers is Latin America's leading distributed and sustainable data center platform, focused on accelerating the development of AI-ready digital infrastructure across Brazil. Powered by 100% renewable energy, Elea operates a nationwide network of nine interconnected data center campuses strategically located in the country's most critical markets. The company is also the developer of Rio AI City, a large-scale AI infrastructure initiative designed to support next-generation compute and cloud deployments. By combining local market expertise with scalable, high-performance infrastructure, Elea enables global and regional customers to expand securely and efficiently across Latin America. Learn more at www.eleadatacenters.com.

About AXIA Energia

AXIA Energia, the largest 100% renewable energy company in the Southern Hemisphere, is responsible for 17% of national generation capacity and 37% of the total transmission lines in the National Interconnected System (SIN). The company owns 81 plants, including 47 hydroelectric, 33 wind, and one solar facility.

SOURCE Elea Data Centers