Elea Data Centers appoints former Meta Infrastructure leader Elena Winters as Vice President of International Business to Accelerate Hyperscale growth

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elea Data Centers, the leading Brazilian sustainable platform and the first to deploy artificial intelligence at scale in Latin America, today announced the appointment of Elena Winters as Vice President of International Business.

Elena Winters, Vice President of International Business, will lead Elea Data Centers’ hyperscale strategy as the company accelerates its global AI infrastructure expansion.

A veteran of the Meta engineering organization focused on data center and site selection, Elena brings more than 15 years of experience expanding cloud and hyperscale footprints across the Americas. Her career includes key roles at Microsoft and Oracle Cloud, where she helped design and deploy next-generation compute facilities supporting global-scale workloads.

In her new role, Elena will spearhead Elea's footprint expansion and deepen strategic relationships with major U.S. hyperscalers, a core driver of Brazil's accelerating AI and cloud growth. She will report directly to Alessandro Lombardi, Elea's Chairman and Founder.

"Elena combines world-class hyperscale expertise with the values that define Elea: innovation, inclusion, loyalty, and bold ambition," said Lombardi. "Her leadership is instrumental as Brazil rises as a global AI infrastructure hub and Elea scales projects such as Rio AI City to meet the world's most demanding compute needs."

A California native based in Seattle, Elena is a respected industry advocate and founder of the Women's Tech Forum, a global community dedicated to advancing women leaders in technology. As an executive and mother, she continues to champion mentorship, diversity, and equitable access to opportunities—principles aligned with Elea's culture and mission.

"Elea is building the future of AI infrastructure in Latin America," said Elena. "Projects like Rio AI City represent a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape intelligent urban development and accelerate AI diffusion. I'm excited to help expand Elea's international partnerships and deliver infrastructure at the scale global AI demands."

Elena's appointment reinforces Elea's commitment to global leadership, green AI growth, and the development of a more inclusive technology ecosystem.

About Elea Data Centers

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Elea Data Centers is Latin America's pioneering data center infrastructure platform on a mission to accelerate a responsible digital economy and to power AI diffusion. Elea is the developer of Rio Ai City, a 1.5 GW AI factory in Rio de Janeiro. Utilizing 100% renewable energy and supported by Goldman Sachs in addition to local financial institutions, Elea also operates a nationwide network of nine interconnected data center campuses in the most critical cities of Brazil, with the capacity and scale to accommodate the high-density cloud and AI deployment needs of Big Techs and large global or local enterprises. Elea is the world's bridgeway to Brazil, coupling local market expertise with high-performance solutions that ensure your business's successful entry into LATAM. For more information, visit www.eleadatacenters.com .

