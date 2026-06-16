Election Truth Alliance Releases Kentucky Election Forensics Analysis for Rep. Massie v. Gallrein, Identifies Signals of Electoral Manipulation

LAS VEGAS, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Election Truth Alliance (ETA), a team of cyber security experts, statisticians, and analysts dedicated to election transparency, has released a new analysis of the 2026 Republican primary in Kentucky's 4th Congressional District. The report highlights statistical anomalies that the ETA believes warrant public oversight and transparent investigations.

The ETA does not allege wrongdoing. Rather, they identify statistically significant patterns in the data that merit investigation from election administrators.

Turnout numbers for the 2024 and 2026 Republican Primaries (with % change)

Key Findings

1. Turnout doubled compared to 2024 — in a non–Presidential year.

Republican participation doubled from 52,593 in 2024 to 105,361 in 2026, despite 2024 being a Presidential cycle. Democratic turnout did not experience a similar increase.

2. District–level results looked normal; county–level results did not.

The ETA's heat maps, vote–share distributions, and other standard election forensic tests appear normal when aggregated at the district level. However, the county–level Klimek et al. (2012) electoral manipulation fingerprint calculations show serious irregularities for both candidates across nearly all counties. This could indicate intention to mask manipulation of vote counts.

3. Both candidates' county–level anomalies move in parallel.

The ETA's side–by–side county comparison shows Massie and Gallrein's anomaly fingerprint values tracking each other with unusual consistency. This pattern persists even after controlling for demographics, and is suggestive of something systematic at play rather than organic.

4. Precinct–size analyses show opposite patterns for the two candidates.

The ETA's precinct–size (measured as the number of registered Republicans in that precinct) regressions indicate: Massie's vote share is elevated in the smaller precincts and depressed in the larger precincts. Gallrein's vote share is depressed in the smaller precincts and elevated in the larger precincts.

The ETA describes this as consistent with a fixed vote addition for Massie and a proportional vote addition for both Gallrein and Massie, albeit at different rates. The small fixed-addition of votes (estimated 2 per precinct) would be too small to affect the outcome of the election, but may have served to distort the proportional relationship between the two candidates and avoid detection under standard forensic methods. If proportional votes were added to each candidate, it was at different rates, steadily widening Gallrein's vote margin relative to Massie as precincts grew larger, potentially influencing the outcome of the election.

for Massie and a for both Gallrein and Massie, albeit at different rates.

5. Voter registration numbers have unexpected predictive power.

The ETA's regression analyses show that voter registration remains a statistically significant predictor of both candidates' totals even after demographics and turnout are controlled. Under normal tabulation, registration should not influence final vote totals once actual votes are counted. Instead, this would be consistent with registration having served as a potential input into the calculation of final vote totals.

6. Vote share charts show inconsistent patterns across Election Day, early voting, and mail–in ballots

The ETA's analysis points to different anomalous patterns operating across different voting methods — with each method appearing unusual in at least one test. These inconsistencies are difficult to attribute to genuine voter behavior in a closed Republican primary after accounting for demographics.

The ETA's Position

The ETA stresses that these findings are not proof of fraud. They are statistical irregularities that warrant deeper investigation.

"The combination of clean district–level results and flagged county–level irregularities suggest that aggregation may be masking underlying patterns," the ETA writes. "We are calling for transparency via hand recounts."

What the ETA Is Requesting

The ETA is asking for:

Election officials to allow a hand count of all paper ballot records from the Kentucky 4th District Republican primary;

paper ballot records from the Kentucky 4th District Republican primary; Public, independent oversight of the hand count;

of the hand count; Transparency around the tabulation processes/ballot chain of custody; and,

Commitment to elevated security measures to protect against the risk of digital vote manipulation in future elections

The ETA has made its full report, data tables, and visualizations available on their website.

Nathan Taylor, Executive Director of Public Engagement, is available for interviews to discuss the organization's findings and the broader need for independent election verification. He is a cybersecurity professional and Army veteran.

The organization emphasizes that election certification is not the same as election verification. Certification confirms that procedural steps were followed, whereas verification confirms that the results are accurate. The ETA's mission is to bridge that gap.

Contact:

Angela Predhomme

872-216-9711

[email protected]

SOURCE The Election Truth Alliance