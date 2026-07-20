Election Truth Alliance Earns 501(c)(3) Non-profit Status

LAS VEGAS, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly two years of independent data analysis and cybersecurity coverage, the Election Truth Alliance (ETA) — a grassroots election integrity organization — has announced that it has now officially received federal 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status as a public education charity. This comes in the wake of controversial firings at the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC), at a time when the role of non-partisan election oversight is crucial.

The Election Truth Alliance (ETA) is a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to unbiased analysis of election results. In addition to sharing their own analyses, they seek to educate the public on the importance of verifying the accuracy of election results and to raise awareness of cybersecurity vulnerabilities in computerized election infrastructure.

Volunteers at the ETA include professionals with backgrounds in cybersecurity, statistics, political science, education, math and sciences, computer programming, elections, fraud/loss prevention, and financial auditing.

"Democracy doesn't defend itself," says Nathan Taylor, Executive Director of Public Engagement. "The American people need to make it clear we expect the votes to be counted accurately before they're certified. Recounts and audits with independent oversight can also offer further scrutiny and help verify the vote."

Obtaining a 501(c)(3) status can lend organizations increased credibility. This is due both to the thorough application process and additional transparency surrounding tax filings of 501(c)(3) organizations, which are open to public review.

As a vigilant watchdog committed to supporting independent election oversight, the ETA is issuing an open invitation to staff and officials laid off from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) or the EAC to get in touch at [email protected] – and to sign up to volunteer their skills in cybersecurity and elections management to continue advancing this cause.

The ETA also encourages anyone concerned about the decreased election security support typically provided to local and state election officials by the CISA and the EAC to consider donating to the ETA to support their mission.

Donations made to the organization on or after January 13, 2025 are now tax deductible. Visit the ETA's website to make a donation: https://electiontruthalliance.org/donate/

Contact:

Angela Predhomme

‪(872) 216-9711‬‬

[email protected]

SOURCE The Election Truth Alliance