Electric Companies Prepare Year-Round to Strengthen Grid for Severe Weather

Industry experts on the frontlines of emergency response share how they serve customers in their communities — watch the new video

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As hurricane season begins and wildfire risks increase across the country, America's electric companies are preparing to respond to extreme weather events that can cause power outages.

America's electric companies work year-round to help customers during storm season—strengthening the grid, investing in smarter technology, and preparing crews to respond and restore power quickly. Hear from leaders on the frontlines of emergency response at ComEd, Entergy, Georgia Power, Hawaiian Electric, and National Grid. Speed Speed

"We know extreme weather will continue to impact communities across the country—the question is not if, but when," said Jennifer DeCesaro, senior vice president of industry operations at the Edison Electric Institute (EEI). "Electric companies prepare year-round—investing in stronger infrastructure, deploying new technologies, and coordinating across the industry to enable a rapid, safe response when severe weather strikes."

New video: Hear directly from experts on the frontlines of emergency response across the country about how they prepare for and respond to hurricanes, wildfires, and other extreme weather events. The video features leaders from ComEd, Entergy, Georgia Power, Hawaiian Electric, and National Grid.

Investing in a More Resilient Grid

The grid has remained strong and stable over time, with most power outages—about 80 percent— caused by severe weather, according to a new analysis from Concentric Energy Advisors (CEA). The electric power industry is focused on reducing those impacts and restoring power safely and as quickly as possible when storms occur.

EEI's member companies are investing at historic levels—nearly $1.4 trillion over the next five years—to strengthen the grid and make it more resilient to extreme weather. According to the report, roughly 21–33 percent of transmission and distribution investment is specifically directed toward resilience and hardening. That includes burying outage-prone power lines, replacing wooden poles with stronger steel and concrete structures, elevating substations against flooding, and trimming trees near power lines to prevent storm-related outages.

Data-Driven Response Efforts

Data, technology, and advanced forecasting tools are transforming how electric companies prepare for and respond to severe weather. Days before a storm, electric companies use damage prediction models and weather analytics to pinpoint likely impacts and determine where to position crews, equipment, and materials.

"With the smart technology, we're able to make decisions quickly," said Drew Thompson, program manager of workforce strategies at Entergy.

Electric companies are deploying sensors, real-time monitoring platforms, and grid-enhancing technologies that provide continuous visibility into system conditions and support more informed decision-making during extreme weather events.

Across the industry, companies are also leveraging drones equipped with AI-powered cameras, automated diagnostic tools, and smart grid technologies to inspect infrastructure, identify issues before they cause outages, and reduce restoration times. In the West, member companies are also deploying AI-enabled cameras to detect wildfires earlier, helping first responders act faster.

Mutual Assistance

A hallmark of the electric power industry is mutual assistance—the long-standing tradition of mobilizing resources to help support communities in need.

Ahead of major storms and other natural disasters, electric companies coordinate to identify resource needs and position additional personnel, equipment, and supplies to expedite power restoration. This preparation helps enable a safe, organized, and rapid response in affected communities.

Created decades ago, EEI's mutual assistance network provides a formal yet flexible process for electric companies to request support from companies in other parts of the country not affected by major outages. EEI and its member companies also conduct exercises throughout the year to test and strengthen the system in the event of widespread disruptions.

"In the event of a very large storm, then we may call on our neighboring utility to come and help us out, so that we can restore safely and with the right number of resources," said David Bunge, senior manager of emergency preparedness at ComEd.

"We're not in it alone," said Stephanie Gossman, general manager of planning and policy at Georgia Power. "That's one of the things I love about America's electric companies, and the fact that we work together across this industry to tackle challenges, including getting the lights back on."

How Customers Can Prepare Now

Customers also play an important role in preparing for severe weather. Taking the following steps now can help improve safety and readiness:

Visit www.ready.gov to learn how to plan, prepare, and act in your community.





Review EEI's hurricane safety tips and wildfire safety tips and keep an emergency outage kit stocked and readily available.





Develop an emergency plan, including arrangements for any special medical needs or evacuation support.





Stock up on non-perishable food, water, medications, and other necessities, and monitor local weather reports on radio, television, and online.





Make sure your contact information is current with your local electric company so you can receive status and safety updates during an emergency.

EEI is the association that represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies. Our members provide safe, reliable electricity for nearly 250 million Americans, and operate in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Collectively, the electric power industry supports more than 7 million jobs in communities across the United States and drives economic growth and prosperity. EEI also includes hundreds of industry suppliers and related organizations as Associate Members.

SOURCE Edison Electric Institute