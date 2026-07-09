America's Electric Grid Delivered Record-Breaking Output as Heat Dome Blanketed the Nation

U.S. weekly electric output topped 100,000 GWh for the first time in history, underscoring the value of sustained investment in the grid

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. electric output hit an all-time high last week, surpassing 100,000 gigawatt-hours (GWh) for the first time ever, according to new data released today by the Edison Electric Institute (EEI). Output for the week of June 28-July 4, 2026, reached 100,996 GWh, breaking the previous record of 99,445 GWh set nearly four years ago (July 17-23, 2022). In the past 12 months, U.S. electric output totaled 4,346,875 GWh — up 2.3 percent from the previous year.

The record 100,996 GWh is roughly 22 percent above the average U.S. weekly generation level. That's nearly twice the amount of electricity New York City uses in an entire year, delivered by America's grid in just seven days.

The record was set as a punishing heat dome pushed triple-digit temperatures and heat indices as high as 115°F across much of the central and eastern United States, placing more than 200 million Americans under extreme heat alerts and driving air-conditioning use to seasonal highs.

Across the country, electric companies including Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, and FirstEnergy took proactive steps to prepare for the heat. They worked around the clock to keep the lights on and quickly restore power after storm-related outages, keeping power flowing to families, businesses, hospitals, and Fourth of July celebrations.

"Hitting 100,000 gigawatt-hours in a single week for the first time in history is a milestone — and a preview of what the grid of the future must be built to handle," said EEI President and CEO Drew Maloney. "Meeting surging demand and ensuring the grid can withstand severe weather will require continued investment in America's energy infrastructure."

Last week's record output is a direct result of sustained investment in a modern, interconnected grid — a high-value national asset that supports the U.S. economy, national security, and modern life, according to a report from Concentric Energy Advisors. A new independent analysis from the Alliance for Innovation and Infrastructure also shows that blunt caps on return on equity (ROE) could undermine the capital attraction needed to finance the grid investment customers depend on as electricity demand continues to climb.

America's electric companies are projected to invest $239 billion this year alone, and $1.4 trillion through 2030, in stronger transmission lines, advanced grid-enhancing technologies, new generation, and modernized distribution systems — the very investments that allowed the grid to meet record-breaking demand during last week's heat dome and enabled electric companies to quickly restore service where storms caused outages.

The following table summarizes electric output by region for the week that ended July 4, 2026, along with output for the trailing 52-week period. Level figures are in GWh:

Region Weekly Output

(GWh) Weekly Y/Y % 52-Week Output

(GWh) 52-Week Y/Y % U.S. Total (Lower 48) 100,996 7.73 % 4,346,875 2.33 % New England 2,842 15.48 % 115,567 1.33 % Mid-Atlantic 10,657 11.34 % 419,216 0.63 % Central Industrial 17,027 11.00 % 685,153 3.43 % West Central 8,437 5.18 % 349,667 2.94 % Southeast 24,827 9.76 % 1,066,304 1.62 % South Central 22,482 11.69 % 954,861 3.91 % Rocky Mountain 6,329 -7.99 % 310,723 0.98 % Pacific Northwest 2,847 -2.94 % 164,582 1.47 % Pacific Southwest 5,548 -4.22 % 280,801 1.35 %

NOTE: Data excludes Alaska and Hawaii

EEI is the association that represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies. Our members provide safe, reliable electricity for nearly 250 million Americans, and operate in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Collectively, the electric power industry supports more than 7 million jobs in communities across the United States and drives economic growth and prosperity. EEI also includes hundreds of industry suppliers and related organizations as Associate Members.

SOURCE Edison Electric Institute