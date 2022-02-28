Electric Coolant Pump for Passenger Cars Market to witness 15.58 Mn units growth | Huge growth opportunities in APAC | Technavio

The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several regional and global players. Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Bühler Motor GmbH, Continental AG, Gates International Corp. Plc, GMB Co. Ltd., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Sogefi Spa are some of the major market participants. These players are dominating the market as they have a wide geographical presence and access to multiple distribution channels.

The rapid electrification of mechanical components, increasing adoption of EVs, and stringent emission control regulations will offer immense growth opportunities for market players. However, recalls due to faulty electric coolant pumps, high cost of installation, and design and operational defects causing failure in electric coolant pumps will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Electric Coolant Pump for Passenger Cars Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Electric Coolant Pump for Passenger Cars Market is segmented as below:

Application

Hybrid and Electric Powertrain



ICE Powertrain

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

By application, the market is generating high revenue in the hybrid and electrical powertrain segment. The segment is driven by the increasing adoption of HEVs, BEVs, and PHEVs worldwide. The segment will continue to remain the largest segment in the market throughout the forecast period.

By geography, APAC will generate maximum growth opportunities for market players. The growth of luxury ICE vehicles coupled with the increasing adoption of electric coolant pumps in luxury cars is driving the growth of the market in APAC. In addition, factors such as the rising population of high-net-worth individuals and the presence of leading automobile manufacturers such as Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (Nissan Motor), Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (Mitsubishi Motors), BYD Auto Co. Ltd. (BYD Auto), and BAIC Motor Corp. Ltd. (BAIC Motor) are supporting the growth of the regional market.

Electric Coolant Pump for Passenger Cars Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist electric coolant pump for passenger cars market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electric coolant pump for passenger cars market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric coolant pump for passenger cars market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric coolant pump for passenger cars market vendors

Electric Coolant Pump For Passenger Cars Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23% Market growth 2021-2025 15.58 million units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.41 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, UK, and Norway Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Bühler Motor GmbH, Continental AG, Gates International Corp. Plc, GMB Co. Ltd., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Sogefi Spa Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Hybrid and electric powertrain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ICE powertrain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Bühler Motor GmbH

Continental AG

Gates International Corp. Plc

GMB Co. Ltd.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

MAHLE GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sogefi Spa

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

