Electric Coolant Pump for Passenger Cars Market to witness 15.58 Mn units growth | Huge growth opportunities in APAC | Technavio

Feb 28, 2022, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric coolant pump for passenger cars market size is expected to increase by 15.58 million units between 2020 and 2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 23% during the forecast period. The market is currently dominated by APAC, occupying 50% of the market share. The growth of the region can be attributed to the high penetration of EVs in countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and others.
Get our full report to identify future growth opportunities and make informed decisions.
Download a Free Sample before purchasing
The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several regional and global players. Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Bühler Motor GmbH, Continental AG, Gates International Corp. Plc, GMB Co. Ltd., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Sogefi Spa are some of the major market participants. These players are dominating the market as they have a wide geographical presence and access to multiple distribution channels.
The rapid electrification of mechanical components, increasing adoption of EVs, and stringent emission control regulations will offer immense growth opportunities for market players. However, recalls due to faulty electric coolant pumps, high cost of installation, and design and operational defects causing failure in electric coolant pumps will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Electric Coolant Pump for Passenger Cars Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Electric Coolant Pump for Passenger Cars Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Hybrid and Electric Powertrain
- ICE Powertrain
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
By application, the market is generating high revenue in the hybrid and electrical powertrain segment. The segment is driven by the increasing adoption of HEVs, BEVs, and PHEVs worldwide. The segment will continue to remain the largest segment in the market throughout the forecast period.
By geography, APAC will generate maximum growth opportunities for market players. The growth of luxury ICE vehicles coupled with the increasing adoption of electric coolant pumps in luxury cars is driving the growth of the market in APAC. In addition, factors such as the rising population of high-net-worth individuals and the presence of leading automobile manufacturers such as Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (Nissan Motor), Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (Mitsubishi Motors), BYD Auto Co. Ltd. (BYD Auto), and BAIC Motor Corp. Ltd. (BAIC Motor) are supporting the growth of the regional market.
Download Our Free Sample Report for additional highlights on major segments and key regions.
Electric Coolant Pump for Passenger Cars Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist electric coolant pump for passenger cars market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the electric coolant pump for passenger cars market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the electric coolant pump for passenger cars market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric coolant pump for passenger cars market vendors
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.
Related Reports:
Automotive Level Sensor Market by Product and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Automotive Coolant Market by Application and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Electric Coolant Pump For Passenger Cars Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 23%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
15.58 million units
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
15.41
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 50%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Germany, Japan, UK, and Norway
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Bühler Motor GmbH, Continental AG, Gates International Corp. Plc, GMB Co. Ltd., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Sogefi Spa
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Hybrid and electric powertrain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ICE powertrain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
- Bühler Motor GmbH
- Continental AG
- Gates International Corp. Plc
- GMB Co. Ltd.
- HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.
- MAHLE GmbH
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Sogefi Spa
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article