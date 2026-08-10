ElectronX Receives CFTC Approval for Intermediated Market Access

The first U.S.-regulated, direct-access electricity derivatives exchange now supports trading via Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs)

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectronX, the energy exchange built for precision risk management in electricity markets, today announced it has received an amended order of designation from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), allowing for intermediated trading access to its power derivatives exchange. The amendment to ElectronX's Designated Contract Market (DCM) license opens the platform beyond its current direct-access, fully collateralized model to include traditional futures market infrastructure.

Intermediated trading via Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs) will commence this fall, broadening institutional trading access and deepening liquidity for ElectronX's growing intraday electricity market.

"While the direct-access model is the backbone of our modern energy market thesis, intermediated trading is essential to robust price discovery and market growth," said Sam Tegel, CEO of ElectronX. "Offering exchange connections via intermediation—with established workflow and relationship management structures—will expand trading accessibility to power market hedgers that prefer the futures brokerage access model. We thank the CFTC for its partnership through the regulatory approval process, and look forward to announcing our first FCM partners in due course."

Launched in February, ElectronX is the first U.S.-regulated power derivatives market and clearinghouse to provide intraday electricity hedging for specific hours and grid hubs, all on an API-first platform built for quantitative power trading.

ElectronX products include hourly contract suites for the four largest U.S. grid systems—ERCOT, PJM Interconnection, MISO and CAISO—constituting nearly 60 percent of U.S. electricity load. The exchange plans to introduce futures and binary options contracts for all remaining U.S. Independent System Operators (ISOs) in the coming weeks.



In July, ElectronX set a new monthly volume record with more than 37,000 contracts traded, representing 37 GWh of electricity.

About ElectronX

ElectronX (EXI), the first U.S.-regulated, direct-access power derivatives market, is the energy exchange created to address volatile short-term price exposure to electricity. Based in Chicago, ElectronX is helping to expand the nation's power grid by building the financial infrastructure and risk management tools necessary to support increased investment in energy generation, renewable resources, and battery storage technology. ElectronX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), regulated by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). For more information, please visit electronx.com.

SOURCE ElectronX