ElectronX Launches MISO and CAISO Contract Suites for Intraday Power Hedging

Derivatives for the four largest U.S. grid systems are now trading on ElectronX's regulated, direct-access platform

CHICAGO, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectronX, the energy exchange built for precision risk management in electricity markets, today announced the launch of hourly contracts for the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) and California Independent System Operator (CAISO) markets, expanding its U.S. grid portfolio to four regions.

MISO is the largest U.S. regional transmission operator by geographical footprint, serving 45 million customers across 15 states and part of Canada. CAISO serves 32 million customers across 80 percent of California and part of Nevada.

With the addition of MISO and CAISO suites to its Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and PJM Interconnection (PJM) offerings, ElectronX now provides intraday power hedging opportunities for nearly 60 percent of all U.S. electricity load, representing more than 2.1 million GWh in annual energy volume, ahead of the summer peak demand season.

"U.S. power markets remain significantly underhedged, lacking the centralized price discovery and broad derivatives participation common in other mature commodities," said Sam Tegel, CEO of ElectronX. "As a result, price uncertainty and volatility are persistent features of electricity markets during extreme temperatures, weather events, and periods of grid stress. We're pleased to expand ElectronX's offerings to include MISO and CAISO contracts, making short-term power hedging in these regions more accessible and easier to trade for our diverse cohort of energy market participants."

ElectronX is the only U.S.-regulated power derivatives market and clearinghouse offering direct-access, fully collateralized contracts for specific hours and grid hubs, allowing precise hedging based on location and time—on a platform built for modern power trading. Product suites include hourly bounded futures and binary options in 1 MWh sizes, tradeable for the 120 hours following the current hour.

Available MISO instruments include three hubs (Indiana, Minnesota, and Louisiana) and one interface (PJM). Available CAISO instruments include two hubs (NP15 and SP15).

Since its full launch in February, ElectronX trading activity has grown steadily. In May, average daily volume reached nearly 1 GWh, a 70 percent increase from April. A new single-day record of 1,839 contracts traded was set on May 27.

ElectronX has now launched intraday contract suites for the nation's four largest grid operators in less than 120 days, underscoring its rapid product development during a time of immense pressure for energy systems balancing data center and infrastructure demand, renewable asset intermittency, and battery storage integration. The exchange plans to list product suites for all remaining tradeable U.S. grids in the coming months.

About ElectronX

ElectronX (EXI), the first U.S.-regulated, direct-access power derivatives market, is the energy exchange created to address volatile short-term price exposure to electricity. Based in Chicago, ElectronX is helping to expand the nation's power grid by building the financial infrastructure and risk management tools necessary to support increased investment in energy generation, renewable resources, and battery storage technology. ElectronX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), regulated by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). For more information, please visit electronx.com.

SOURCE ElectronX