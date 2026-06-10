JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEGRP, the world-leading manufacturer of intelligent electrical and electromechanical equipment, announced the launch of its humidity sensor and fan control switch, designed to automatically manage indoor moisture levels and improve ventilation in bathrooms, laundry rooms, basements, and other humidity-prone spaces.

The new product series includes both a standalone humidity sensor and fan control switch and a combination model with integrated light control, providing homeowners, builders, and contractors with flexible solutions.

ELEGRP Launches New Humidity Sensor and Fan Control Switch to Improve Indoor Air Quality and Residential Ventilation

Featuring a digital humidity sensor and microprocessor-based control technology, the devices continuously monitor ambient humidity levels and automatically activate connected ventilation fans when excess moisture is detected. By helping reduce condensation, mold, and mildew, the controls contribute to improved indoor air quality and everyday comfort while minimizing false activations commonly associated with conventional humidity-sensing devices.

Easy Setup Without Removing the Wall Plate

Designed for ease of use, the humidity sensor controls allow users to adjust humidity levels and fan run times directly from the device—no wall plate removal or specialized tools required. This streamlined setup simplifies both installation and ongoing adjustments, making it more convenient for homeowners and professional electricians.

Intelligent Ventilation with Multiple Operating Modes

To support different ventilation needs throughout the home, the product series offers three operating modes：

Bath Fan Mode: Automatically turns on the ventilation fan when humidity rises above the selected level and runs for a preset duration.

Air Cycle Mode: Provides scheduled ventilation to maintain consistent air circulation and ensure fresh indoor air quality.

Humidistat Mode: Activates the fan when humidity exceeds the set threshold, runs for a preset period, and then remains off for the rest of the cycle.

The humidity sensor fan control supports ventilation fans up to 1/4 horsepower. The combination model also features integrated lighting control and is compatible with a wide range of bulbs, delivering a flexible, all-in-one solution for modern home environments.

"Proper ventilation is essential for a healthy and comfortable living environment," said Jonson, Product Manager at ELEGRP. "With building standards evolving and growing industry focus on indoor air quality, California has already implemented strict ventilation requirements, and we expect more U.S. states to roll out similar regulatory requirements down the line. We developed this product series to deliver simple, reliable and intelligent humidity control. Our core goal is to streamline installation and daily operation without compromising performance, meeting both the compliance and performance requirements of modern residential projects."

The ELEGRP Humidity Sensor and Fan Control series is certified to UL 60730 and CSA C22.2 No. 60730 standards and is designed to support compliance with California Title 24 (2019 and 2022 editions), CAL Green indoor air quality requirements, and ASHRAE 62.2 residential ventilation standards. The devices are now available on Amazon.

About ELEGRP

Founded in 2000, ELEGRP is a world-leading manufacturer of intelligent electrical and electromechanical equipment, including residual-current devices, wiring devices, smart home devices, wires and cables, domestic water pumps and more. Its products are widely used in household appliances, personal care appliances, smart bathrooms, power equipment, and building electrical systems.

ELEGRP now operates in more than 40 countries and regions worldwide. With a user-centered approach, ELEGRP commits to improving electrical appliance safety, expanding smart appliance and smart home applications, and providing users around the world with safer and more convenient products, services, and solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.elegrp.com/ and follow ELEGRP on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Reddit, and YouTube.

SOURCE ELEGRP