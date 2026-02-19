ELEGRP Showcased Four Core Electrical Technologies at IBS 2026

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEGRP, the world's leading manufacturer of electrical supplies, presented its four advanced electrical technologies and their applications at IBS 2026, demonstrating technology-driven, scenario-focused innovations that enhance safety, efficiency, and user experience in the residential electrical sector.

"At ELEGRP, technical innovation starts on the jobsite-by understanding how electrical products are actually installed, used, and relied on every day," said Jonson Guo, Senior Product Manager at ELEGRP. "We focus on translating real-world installation feedback and user needs into practical, code-compliant solutions. The technologies and applications we're showcasing at IBS are designed to solve common jobsite challenges while improving reliability, ease of installation, and long-term performance."

The four technologies and their key applications are as follows：

PBE ™ Intelligent Protection Technology

PBE™technology centered on precision current detection and millisecond-level response protection, builds a comprehensive, multi-layered safety system for various electrical applications. By integrating intelligent monitoring with proactive protection mechanisms, PBE™ continuously tracks plug and connector temperatures and monitors ground voltage in real time when applied to EV chargers, preventing overheating and electrical leakage.

Extended to heavy-duty extension cords and GFCI outlets, PBE™ incorporates overload protection, high-frequency self-testing, and long-term durability and others features that surpass industry standards, redefining electrical safety for both residential and professional installations.

LEDPro ™ Advanced Dimming Technology

LEDPro™ is ELEGRP's most advanced dimming technology, featuring key innovations such as zero-noise drive, single-wire installation, and wide-range dimming, etc. It delivers smooth, silent dimming even at low brightness levels, ensuring consistent and high-quality illumination.

The EDM25 Multi-Location Dimmer Switch, powered by advanced LEDPro™ technology, elevates LED dimming to a whole new level. At the show, attendees experienced it firsthand, praising its exceptional smoothness, silence and flicker-free performance.

SnapON ™ Fast-Charging Technology

SnapON™ is more than just a fast-charging technology. It combines stable high-power output with intelligent power distribution, allowing multiple devices to charge simultaneously without compromising speed or system stability.

Widely applied in the USB Elite series and EV charger, SnapON™ delivers safe, reliable, and convenient charging solutions for homes, offices, and commercial applications.

TrapConnect ™ Quick-Wiring Technology

Quick and reliable installation is a key priority for contractors and DIY enthusiasts. TrapConnect™ streamlines the wiring process by eliminating screws and enabling tool-free connections. With a simple "Insert—Trigger—Done" operation, connections can be completed in seconds and secured firmly thanks to strong steel springs that grip the wires tightly.

This year, ELEGRP showcased the upgraded series, which features improved ergonomics and stability. The new design is sleeker and more user-friendly, offering a faster, and more intuitive installation experience.

"ELEGRP has always focused on addressing real industry challenges and delivering practical solutions for our customers," said James, VP of Sales and Marketing at ELEGRP. "From our very beginnings, technology innovation has been at the core of everything we do, and we will continue to push boundaries to bring safer, smarter, and more reliable solutions to the market."

Founded in 2000, ELEGRP is a world-leading manufacturer of intelligent electrical and electromechanical equipment, including residual-current devices, wiring devices, smart home devices, wires and cables, domestic water pumps and more. Its products are widely used in household appliances, personal care appliances, smart bathrooms, power equipment, and building electrical systems.

ELEGRP now operates in more than 40 countries and regions worldwide. With a user-centered approach, ELEGRP commits to improving electrical appliance safety, expanding smart appliance and smart home applications, and providing users around the world with safer and more convenient products, services, and solutions.

