Element Advances Climate Action, Community Impact, and Intelligent Mobility in 2026 Sustainability Report

Report highlights continued progress against science-based targets, expanded renewable energy consumption and investments in people and communities

TORONTO, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) ("Element" or the "Company"), the largest publicly traded, pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world and a global leader in intelligent fleet and mobility solutions, today released its 2026 Sustainability Report, highlighting the company's continued progress in integrating sustainability across its business while delivering long-term value for clients, shareholders, team members, and communities.

"At Element, sustainability is part of how we create value and deliver on our Purpose to Move the world through intelligent mobility," said Claire M. Murphy, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Sustainability Officer. "As the mobility landscape continues to evolve, we remain focused on helping our clients navigate complexity, improve efficiency, and advance their sustainability goals through data-driven insights, innovative solutions, and disciplined execution."



Key highlights from this year's report include:

Climate strategy and emissions reduction: Element continued to make progress against its validated Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) targets, achieving a 76.8 per cent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions and a 42.9 per cent reduction in Scope 3 emissions intensity from use of sold products and downstream leased assets (categories 11 and 13) compared to its 2019 baseline. The organization also matched 100 per cent of purchased electricity consumption across its global offices with renewable energy through energy attribute certificates.

Element continued to make progress against its validated Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) targets, achieving a 76.8 per cent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions and a 42.9 per cent reduction in Scope 3 emissions intensity from use of sold products and downstream leased assets (categories 11 and 13) compared to its 2019 baseline. The organization also matched 100 per cent of purchased electricity consumption across its global offices with renewable energy through energy attribute certificates. Intelligent mobility and fleet electrification: Element ended 2025 with approximately 129,000 electric vehicles under management (eVUM) and continued supporting clients in their transition to lower-carbon mobility solutions. The company further refined its decarbonization strategy and key emissions-reduction levers across its operations and value chain, with solutions like fleet electrification improved vehicle efficiency remaining central to its approach.

Element ended 2025 with approximately 129,000 electric vehicles under management (eVUM) and continued supporting clients in their transition to lower-carbon mobility solutions. The company further refined its decarbonization strategy and key emissions-reduction levers across its operations and value chain, with solutions like fleet electrification improved vehicle efficiency remaining central to its approach. Governance and transparency: Element maintained its CDP Climate score of B for the third consecutive year and earned a Bronze Medal from EcoVadis, securing the top 35 per cent of companies assessed globally.

Element maintained its CDP Climate score of B for the third consecutive year and earned a Bronze Medal from EcoVadis, securing the top 35 per cent of companies assessed globally. People, inclusion, and community impact: Element continued to foster a Purpose-driven, Values-led culture, achieving a 79 per cent team member engagement score and maintaining global pay parity. The company strengthened its culture of belonging through employee-led Business Resource Groups, expanded its supplier diversity efforts with $2.3 billion directed to more than 3,600 diverse suppliers, and launched its corporate donation matching program to amplify community impact across its global footprint.

The 2026 Sustainability Report reflects Element's ongoing commitment to responsible business practices and advancing our climate strategy. By integrating sustainability into our operations, we will continue to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, provide our clients with solutions to reduce theirs, and help lead the fleet management industry to a lower-carbon economy.

Discover Element's sustainability initiatives and achievements in more detail here: https://www.elementfleet.com/about/sustainability

About Element Fleet Management:

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is the largest publicly traded pure play automotive fleet manager in the world and a global leader in intelligent fleet and mobility solutions. Guided by our Purpose to Move the world through intelligent mobility, we help clients manage the vehicles, data, technology, and decisions that keep their businesses moving. Fleet is our foundation, and intelligent mobility is how we lead. By combining deep fleet expertise with connected technologies, data driven intelligence, and strategic partnerships, Element helps clients lower total cost of ownership, improve uptime and driver experience, and build more resilient operations. Element manages over 1.5 million vehicles globally and leverages this scale and data to help clients optimize performance, identifying over $1.6 billion in cost savings opportunities across our clients' fleets in the past year. Through Element Mobility, we are advancing our leadership into the next era of intelligent mobility to deliver measurable business outcomes for our clients. For more information, visit: https://www.elementfleet.com

SOURCE Element Fleet Management Inc.