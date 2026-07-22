Element Advances Intelligent Mobility with DigiAdvisor, a New AI-Powered Decisioning Tool

DigiAdvisor combines AI, connected vehicle intelligence and Element's fleet expertise to accelerate service decisions, improve client outcomes, and drive greater operational efficiency

TORONTO, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN), the largest publicly traded pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world and global leader in intelligent fleet and mobility solutions, today announced the launch of DigiAdvisor, a new AI-powered intelligence capability that makes fleet service decisions faster, smarter, and more consistent.

DigiAdvisor brings together connected vehicle data, operational intelligence, supplier insights, and historical fleet transactions into a single decisioning experience. The result: faster service recommendations, more consistent decisions, and improved team efficiency – keeping vehicles on the road, reducing maintenance costs, and delivering a better client experience.

"Fleet operators are not struggling to access data. Their challenge is to turn fragmented information into timely, confident decisions," said Manpreet Rana, Vice President, Fleet Care and Logistics, Element Fleet Management. "DigiAdvisor combines decades of our fleet expertise with AI and connected vehicle intelligence, so our teams can spend less time searching for information and more time solving problems for clients. That's what intelligent mobility looks like in action."

DigiAdvisor is an AI layer built into Element's service operations. It connects, interprets, and prioritizes the signals that matter most: connected vehicle data, maintenance events, supplier intelligence, diagnostics, warranty guidance, and pricing. It then turns those insights into explainable, workflow-ready recommendations that enable Element teams to respond faster, with more context and greater consistency, backed by the deep expertise and oversight of Element's fleet and mobility experts.

DigiAdvisor helps fleet operators:

Accelerate service decisions by cutting manual research and surfacing 'next steps' faster.

Increase uptime by flagging the best service action earlier and enabling more proactive maintenance.

Optimize maintenance spend through smarter warranty identification, supplier guidance, and cost intelligence.

Deliver a more consistent client experience powered by AI and grounded in Element's deep fleet expertise.

DigiAdvisor is the latest step in Element's ongoing digital evolution towards intelligent mobility, pairing AI and connected vehicle data with the expertise of Element's team members to help clients move faster, spend smarter, and stay ahead of what's next.

For more information about DigiAdvisor and Element's fleet maintenance and operations solutions, visit:

www.elementfleet.com/manage/maintenance-management.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is the largest publicly traded pure play automotive fleet manager in the world and a global leader in intelligent fleet and mobility solutions. Guided by our Purpose to Move the world through intelligent mobility, we help clients manage the vehicles, data, technology, and decisions that keep their businesses moving. Fleet is our foundation, and intelligent mobility is how we lead. By combining deep fleet expertise with connected technologies, data driven intelligence, and strategic partnerships, Element helps clients lower total cost of ownership, improve uptime and driver experience, and build more resilient operations. Element manages over 1.5 million vehicles globally and leverages this scale and data to help clients optimize performance, identifying over $1.6 billion in cost savings opportunities across our clients' fleets in the past year. Through Element Mobility, we are advancing our leadership into the next era of intelligent mobility to deliver measurable business outcomes for our clients. For more information, visit: https://www.elementfleet.com.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding Element. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof and we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law. A discussion of some of the material risks affecting Element and its business appears under the heading "Risk Management" in Element's Management Discussion and Analysis for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025, and under the heading "Risk Factors" in Element's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, which have been filed on SEDAR+ and can be accessed on Element's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Element Fleet Management Inc.