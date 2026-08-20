Elenova AI Launches to Bring Production-Grade AI Workflows to Multifamily Operators

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elenova AI today launched as a consultancy that builds and deploys custom AI workflows for leasing, maintenance, and operations engineered and pressure-tested inside a live multifamily real estate portfolio, REEP Equity and REEP Residential, before ever reaching an outside client.

Nationally, a 2026 survey of multifamily executives found that 94% of operators are now implementing or planning AI, a category moving fast from pilot project to core infrastructure.

Built by an Operator, Not a Vendor

Elenova AI was founded by Jacob Garza and Dharmesh Shroff. Garza built Property Automation Software into a platform serving roughly 21,000 customers before selling the company in 2007, then founded REEP Equity and REEP Residential, growing it to more than 6,070 units and $770 million in transactions. Shroff began his career on Garza's team and spent the years since senior executive leadership at Entrata and RealPage. When the tools on the market couldn't solve the problems inside his own portfolio, Garza reconnected with Shroff and they built Elenova AI instead.

"Property management has spent 40 years layering technology onto outdated processes. We're not automating that mess….we're questioning every requirement, deleting every unnecessary step, and rebuilding the operating model with AI at its core. The operators who do this will move faster, see more clearly, and compound the advantage. The gap isn't coming – it's already here." – Jacob Garza, C-Founder, Elenova AI

What Elenova AI Does

Elenova AI designs and engineers custom AI workflows for multifamily operators. Packaged software is built for the multi-family portfolio, which leaves teams bending their process around the tool and recording the work twice. Elenova starts with an assessment of where AI saves a specific operator the most time and money, then designs workflows around how that team already works: leasing response and tour booking, after-hours maintenance triage, renewal and delinquency outreach, and portfolio-wide reporting. Those workflows are live across REEP Residential's portfolio today, redirecting hours from data entry back into leasing and resident services.

"I've worked with enough of these platforms to know how they're built: the workflow is tied to the system, and every client gets the same one-size-fits-all solution. Elenova flips that. You don't replace anything you're already running. We start with your specific workflow and build tools that complement your existing system, with little training for your team."

— Dharmesh Shroff, Co-Founder Elenova AI

Availability

Elenova AI is available now to multifamily operators of all sizes, beginning with a 30-minute assessment call, at elenova.ai.

About Elenova AI

Elenova AI builds and deploys custom AI workflows for multifamily leasing, maintenance, and operations. Founded by Jacob Garza and Dharmesh Shroff and built inside REEP Equity and REEP Residential, Elenova engineers outcomes rather than selling software — every workflow is proven on a live portfolio before it reaches a client. Learn more at elenova.ai.

Media Contact

Jamie McInturff

Elenova AI

830.816.9621

[email protected]

SOURCE Elenova AI