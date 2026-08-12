Elevate Digital lands on the Inc. 5000 for a sixth consecutive year.

CONSISTENCY, COMPOUNDED. SIX YEARS RUNNING.

Six years running is, by the award's own math, eight years of sustained growth — and Elevate Digital says the credit belongs to the whole team.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Digital, a people-first technology consulting and staffing firm, has been named to the Inc. 5000 for the sixth consecutive year, placing the company among a small fraction of private companies that have ever made the list even once — let alone six years running.

The Inc. 5000 ranks companies by revenue growth over a three-year window, which means six consecutive appearances reflect roughly eight years of uninterrupted growth for Elevate Digital. It's a distinction the company's leadership doesn't attribute to any single deal, client, or quarter.

Consistency, compounded: Elevate Digital joins a rarefied group of six-time Inc. 5000 honorees. Post this

"It is the very definition of a team award," said Adam Morgan, Co-Founder and CEO of Elevate Digital. "We could not accomplish this without everybody in the org — from delivery to sales to marketing to back office, finance and HR. Everybody is necessary to pull that off, in particular six years in a row. That kind of sustained excellence happens because there's a team doing a lot of things right."

Since its founding nearly 11 years ago as a staffing firm, Elevate Digital has evolved into a strategic digital transformation partner for Fortune 1000 brands including Lowe's, Sabre, Steris, Primo Brands, Driven Brands, and Alight. The company recently helped Take 5 Oil Change, a Driven Brands company with 3,300 employees, launch a new digital experience — a project Morgan points to as proof that the work is about more than the technology itself.

"It's not about deploying a new website or a new mobile app," Morgan said. "It's about [the clients] gainfully employing and helping thousands of people prosper, and making sure their jobs are safe, and their business will thrive. The impact is the focus — not the technology."

That same people-first mindset shapes how Elevate Digital talks about AI. Even as the firm invests heavily in AI-enabled delivery — including a proprietary platform suite it introduced this year — Morgan argues the technology has made the company more people-centric, not less.

"We're very AI-forward, and yet we couldn't be more people-centric," Morgan said. "A small group of great people will always beat a large group of good people. We look to hire nines and tens, and AI is how we amplify their impact."

"The Inc. 5000 has always celebrated entrepreneurs who see opportunity where others see obstacles," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their success in today's constantly evolving economic landscape is a powerful reminder that entrepreneurs are the driving force behind the American economy, creating jobs, fueling innovation, and shaping the future of business."

The 2026 Inc. 5000 honorees collectively generated more than $385 billion in 2025 revenue and created over 627,000 jobs in the past three years. The complete list, including company profiles searchable by industry, location, and other criteria, is available at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Elevate Digital

Elevate Digital is a people-first, technology-led business transformation firm that aligns strategy, AI, platforms, and people. Elevate solves the problems that stall transformation: fragmented customer journeys, outdated systems, missing data foundations, stalled AI adoption, unrealistic timelines, and projects that never launch. Platform-agnostic and focused on the people who use the technology, Elevate builds change management and organizational development into the work from day one through disciplined delivery, hands-on support, AI-enabled tools, and embedded resources, turning change into measurable value. Elevate's approach has earned w3 and Davey Awards for unifying 15 brand sites on one scalable platform, preserving search performance, accelerating content updates by 35%, and driving nearly 100% team adoption within 60 days.

Learn more at our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2025, and must have generated at least $100,000 in revenue in 2022 and at least $2 million in 2025. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Victoria Valentine

Elevate Digital

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