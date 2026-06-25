Elevate For More: Astronergy Unveils ASTRO N7s 3.0 at Intersolar Europe 2026

BERLIN, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astronergy officially unveiled ASTRO N7s 3.0, its latest flagship residential solar module, for the first time globally at Intersolar Europe 2026, demonstrating the company's continued commitment to advancing high-efficiency PV technologies for residential applications.

ASTRO N7s 3.0 adopts larger wafers, combined with half-cut cell and high-density encapsulation technologies, to maximize utilization of the cell spacing area, increase the active area and further enhance power generation efficiency.

Astronergy

Built on Astronergy's latest TOPCon 5.0 cell technology, ASTRO N7s 3.0 integrates innovations, including ASP, PF, SNOP, emitter passivation optimization, and hydrogen passivation. These advancements improve passivation performance, light absorption, and bifacial energy generation. Compared with 455W SMBB modules, ASTRO N7s 3.0 can generate an extra 440 kWh of green electricity annually, which is enough to power home appliances each month, such as 9 loads of laundry, 17 dishwasher cycles, and 73 hours of TV time.

With a high-density, low-stress flexible interconnection technology, the module features a seamless design with a larger active area, improving current collection capability and increasing energy output. Meanwhile, the technology also ensures a more uniform stress distribution and reduces the risk of microcracks significantly.

Further optimization of ribbon connections strengthens the bond between ribbons and cells, contributing to greater long-term module reliability through encapsulation materials, which can fully fill overlapping areas.

Beyond performance, ASTRO N7s 3.0 is designed to meet the growing demand for aesthetically pleasing residential solar rooftops. Featuring an all-black appearance with 20BB design, aesthetic glass, black light-redirecting film (LRF-B), and no visible PAD points, the module integrates seamlessly with modern rooftop architecture.

The module also brings practical advantages during installation. Its lightweight and compact design supports single-person transportation and installation, making it highly adaptable to residential rooftops with limited installation space.

To provide reliable performance in diverse environments, ASTRO N7s 3.0 offers enhanced damp heat durability, improved corrosion resistance, and verified salt mist protection. It has also passed the 35 mm hail test and achieved a mechanical load capacity of +6000 Pa/-4000 Pa.

Backed by a 25-year product warranty and a 30-year linear power warranty, ASTRO N7s 3.0 limits first-year degradation to ≤1% and annual degradation to ≤0.4% thereafter, ensuring long-term energy yield.

Manufactured using a low-temperature process with zero VOC emissions and reduced energy consumption, ASTRO N7s 3.0 also reinforces Astronergy's commitment to sustainable manufacturing and a low-carbon future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3000524/Astronergy.jpg