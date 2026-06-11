Elevate Patient Financial Solutions® Named Top Client-Rated Revenue Cycle Management Vendor in 2026 Black Book Rankings

HOUSTON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Patient Financial Solutions® (ElevatePFS), a trusted partner to health systems nationwide, has been named the top client-rated vendor for self-pay, charity care, Medicaid screening and eligibility enrollment services in the 2026 Black Book Research rankings.

2026 Black Book seal

The recognition appears in Black Book's 2026 State of Health & Hospital Systems Revenue Cycle Management Technology & Services report, based on feedback from more than 1,300 healthcare provider participants. The report profiles 420 vendors serving hospitals and health systems across software, services and hybrid revenue cycle management models. It compares vendors in 49 service categories using 18 performance measures per category to ensure fair, side-by-side comparisons.

ElevatePFS earned the top ranking for helping organizations improve financial access, affordability and revenue predictability.

"We are honored to be recognized," said Michael Shea, Chairman and CEO of ElevatePFS. "This reflects our commitment to connecting patients with essential coverage while enabling providers to achieve stronger financial outcomes through compassionate, technology-enabled solutions."

About Elevate Patient Financial Solutions®

For more than 45 years, Elevate Patient Financial Solutions has delivered exceptional revenue cycle management services to healthcare providers nationwide. Its comprehensive solutions drive optimal financial performance while improving the patient experience. ElevatePFS has earned the HFMA Peer Review designation for over 15 years, achieved Great Place to Work® certification for four consecutive years, and received the 2025 Best in KLAS recognition for Eligibility. With a 95% client retention rate, ElevatePFS is a trusted, proven partner for sustainable revenue recovery and patient-centered financial engagement. ElevatePFS is a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity and Parthenon Capital. To learn more, visit ElevatePFS.com.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is an independent global healthcare market research and competitive intelligence firm. Black Book's research emphasizes direct stakeholder feedback, provider-user experience, market intelligence, category-specific evaluation frameworks and vendor-agnostic scoring free from influence or bias. For more information, visit blackbookmarketresearch.com.

Media Contact: Christine Hanson-Ehlinger, 440-754-0925, [email protected]

SOURCE Elevate Patient Financial Solutions