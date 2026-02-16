Elevate Patient Financial Solutions® Expands Service Offerings with Strategic Acquisition of Centauri Health Solutions' Health Systems Services Division

HOUSTON, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Patient Financial Solutions® (ElevatePFS), a trusted and leading revenue cycle management partner to health systems nationwide, has completed a carve-out acquisition of Centauri Health Solutions' Health Systems Services division (Centauri HSS), which provides specialized eligibility and enrollment services for Medicaid and disability benefits, out-of-state (OOS) Medicaid billing, and related complex revenue cycle services. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The combination of Centauri's services enhances ElevatePFS' existing capabilities and brings together a highly experienced team dedicated to solving some of the most challenging aspects of healthcare reimbursement and improving outcomes for health system clients.

"As a trusted partner, we are continually looking for ways to strategically invest in our company to enhance the services we deliver," said Michael Shea, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ElevatePFS. "By acquiring the HSS division from Centauri, we are bringing together a powerful team and a more comprehensive set of tools to help our clients navigate increasingly complex revenue cycle challenges."

ElevatePFS' sustained growth is driven by longstanding client partnerships and an unwavering commitment to shared success. Through these strategic investments, ElevatePFS is positioned to deliver even greater value to help health systems strengthen financial performance, expand access to care, and more effectively serve their communities.

