Elisa recognized with Microsoft verified Managed XDR solution status

HELSINKI, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elisa today announced it has achieved Microsoft verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution status. By achieving this status, Elisa has proven their robust MXDR services including a Security Operation Center (SOC) with 24/7/365 proactive hunting, monitoring, and response capabilities all built on tight integrations with the Microsoft Security platform. This solution combines expert-trained technology with human-led services and has been verified by Microsoft engineers.

"We are proud of achieving Microsoft Verified: Managed Extended Detection and Response solution status. Together with Microsoft, we are securing our customers' local and global business operations against cyber threats with world-leading solutions. This achievement is a logical next step after Elisa joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association last year." - Sakari Pihlhjerta, Vice President, Cybersecurity Business, Elisa

"With malicious attacks on the rise, we understand security is front and center for our customers. That is why I am excited to congratulate Elisa on achieving Microsoft Verified: Managed Extended Detection and Response solution status. Their solution closely integrates with Microsoft 365 Defender and Microsoft Sentinel and has been verified by Microsoft Security engineering to ensure that it provides comprehensive service coverage across the Microsoft Security portfolio." - Rob Lefferts, CVP, Modern Protection and SOC, Microsoft

Elisa is part of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). "The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association is comprised of some the most reliable and trusted security companies across the globe," said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. "Our members share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster. We're thrilled to recognize and welcome Elisa's verified MXDR solution to the MISA portfolio."

Further information and interview requests: Elisa's Mediadesk, [email protected], tel. +358 50 305 1605

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https://news.cision.com/elisa-oyj/r/elisa-recognized-with-microsoft-verified-managed-xdr-solution-status,c4369703

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