Time & Statista: Elisa among the world's 100 most sustainable companies for the third year in a row

HELSINKI, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Time magazine and Statista have published a global ranking of the world's most sustainable companies. Elisa is in the top 100 for the third year in a row, which demonstrates the company's long-term and systematic sustainability work.

The World's Most Sustainable Companies Top 750 comparison covers 5,800 companies from 43 countries and 20 industries. The top 100 list includes three Finnish companies. Elisa ranked second after Nokia, and was placed 61st on the list. The list is based on an extensive analysis by Time magazine and Statista, in which companies are evaluated with more than 20 indicators, including sustainable business practices, commitments and transparency in sustainability reporting.

"For the third time in a row, Time and Statista have ranked us among the world's 100 most sustainable companies, which is an indication of Elisa's long-term and systematic sustainability work. Alongside our core business, we combat cyber threats and scammers, bring digital skills into schools, make power grids more reliable, speed up device recycling, and aim for net zero by 2040. And we'll keep taking responsibility", says Topi Manner, CEO of Elisa.

Company also expands its sustainability impact through its international software business, Elisa Industriq. Its solutions help customers improve efficiency, reduce energy consumption and minimise waste across telecom and manufacturing operations.

Elisa has also received several international recognitions for its sustainability work. More information: https://elisa.com/corporate/sustainability/

Full listing: https://time.com/article/2026/06/23/worlds-most-sustainable-companies-2026/

Further information for the media:

Minna Kröger, Vice President, Sustainability

[email protected], tel. +358 50 572 7620

Elisa Mediadesk [email protected], tel. +358 50 350 1605

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